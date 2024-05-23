Vocabulary Made Easy series: Consistency is the key to improving your skills

Every effort counts. If you decide to improve your vocabulary with constant effort however small that is, it will reflect in your communication and word skills. One might assume that learning a new language or improving vocabulary skills might be a herculean task, but in reality, anyone can improve their language skills. One might assume that learning a new language or improving vocabulary skills might be a herculean task, but in reality, anyone can improve their language skills.(Shutterstock)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Idiosyncrasy (Noun)

Meaning: a mode of behaviour or way of thought peculiar to an individual

Example: The title is ‘The diagnosis of aspirin idiosyncrasy by analgesic challenge’.

Idolatry (Noun)

Meaning: the worship of idols/ extreme admiration, love, or reverence for something or someone

Example: We must not allow our idolatry of art to obscure issues of political significance

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your word power to progress in your career

Imbibe (Verb)

Meaning: drink (alcohol)/ absorb or assimilate (ideas or knowledge)

Example: If one does not imbibe the culture one cannot succeed

Imbue (Verb)

Meaning: inspire or permeate with (a feeling or quality)

Example: His works are invariably imbued with a sense of calm and serenity

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

They were__________________ far too many pitchers of beer. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Imbibing, Imbue) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Idolatry? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Idiosyncrasy?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your language skills to become a pro

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)