Vocabulary Made Easy series: Consistent effort will help you improve word power

Consistency and hard work are necessary for anyone to improve their skills. It is the same if you want to improve your communication skills and word power.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Heinous (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a person or wrongful act, especially a crime) utterly odious or wicked

Example: Her angelic appearance and heinous crimes have made her an object of morbid public fascination.

Hiatus (Noun)

Meaning: a pause or break in continuity in a sequence or activity

Example: A welcome hiatus in proceedings gives me a chance to check my emails.

Histrionic (Noun)

Meaning: melodramatic behaviour designed to attract attention/ dramatic performances; the theatre

Example: He loved the theatre and everything which savoured of histrionics

Hodgepodge (Noun)

Meaning: a confused mixture; a hotchpotch

Example: Rob's living room was a hodgepodge of modern furniture and antiques

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

By now, Anna was accustomed to her mother's ______________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Hodgepodge, Histrionics) The first album they recorded after a five-year____________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Hiatus, Histrionic) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Hodgepodge? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Heinous?

