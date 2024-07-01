GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee releases syllabus, paper pattern and more at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, here’s all you need to know
IIT Roorkee will be conducting GATE 2025. The institute has released important details on syllabus, paper pattern, marking scheme and more. Check here
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, which will be conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 has released the exam syllabus, paper pattern and marking scheme. Candidates interested in taking the examination can check the syllabus on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Following are some of the important points:
- IIT Roorkee mentioned that GATE 2025 will be conducted for 30 test papers.
- Candidate will be allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.
- The mode of the test papers will be in English.
- GATE 2025 will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. The General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers, and it will include 15 marks. The rest of the paper covers the respective test paper syllabus for 85 marks.
- For two-paper combinations: Candidates who seek to appear in two test papers must have a primary choice of test paper. The second test paper must be chosen from the allowed combinations.
- Combinations other than those listed by IIT Roorkee are now allowed in the initial (Regular and Extended) windows of registration.
- An additional two-paper combinations may be opened at a later date, which will be notified on the GATE 2025 website. It will be subject to the availability of infrastructure and scheduling feasibility, IIT Roorkee said.
- The examination centre for the second test paper may be different from that for the first paper, but in the same city.
- Time duration: The exam will be held for 3 hours.
Types of questions:
- Candidate’s Selected Subject(s)
- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
- Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
- Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions
Abilities to be tested:
- Recall
- Comprehension
- Application
- Analysis & Synthesis
Distribution of marks for all papers except papers except Architecture (AR), Chemistry (CY), Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA), Ecology and Evolution (EY), Geology and Geophysics (GG), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH), Statistics (ST), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), and Life Sciences (XL):
- General Aptitude: 15 marks
- Engineering Mathematics: 13 marks
- Subject Questions: 72 marks
- Total: 100 marks
Distribution of marks in Architecture (AR), Chemistry (CY), Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA), Ecology and Evolution (EY), Geology and Geophysics (GG), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH), Statistics (ST), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), and Life Sciences (XL):
- General Aptitude: 15 marks
- Subject Questions: 85 marks
- Total: 100 marks
Marking Scheme: Questions carry 1 mark or 2 marks
Negative marking:
- For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking.
- For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.
- For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.
- There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions.
- There is no partial marking in MSQ.
For detailed syllabus, click on this link.
