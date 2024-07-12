NEST 2024: Results declared on nestexam.in, direct link to download and other important details here

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar has announced the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) Result 2024 today, July 12, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at nestexam.in. NEST 2024 results have been declared on nestexam.in. Check via direct link. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check the results, candidates should enter details like their roll number and password to check their scores.

The National Institute of Science Education and Research conducted NEST 2024 on June 30, 2024, in two shifts – the first shift was held between 9 am and 12:30 pm, whereas the second shift was conducted from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

Also read: Bihar STET Answer Key 2024 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here's how to raise objections

About NEST 2024:

The online applications for NEST 2024 began on March 30 and closed on June 3, 2024. The hall tickets were issued from June 15, 2024.

Eligibility criteria required candidates to have passed the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2022, or 2023 or those who would be appearing for the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2024, irrespective of category and age.

Additionally, at least 60% marks in aggregate (or equivalent grade) in Class XII examination from any recognized Board in India is a pre-requisite.

Also read: WBCAP 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 releasing today at wbcap.in, here’s how to check

The minimum requirement is 55% for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and for Divyangjan candidates.

NEST Results 2024: Steps to check

Go to the official website of NEST at nestexam.in.

On the home page, click on the NEST 2024 results link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the details.

The NEST 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates may visit the official website.