WBCAP 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 releasing today at wbcap.in, here’s how to check

Department of Higher Education, West Bengal will release WBCAP 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 on July 12, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of WBCAP at wbcap.in. WBCAP 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 releasing today, here’s how to check

As per the official website, the seat allotment result was scheduled to be out on July 12, 2024 at 10 am. All the candidates who have registered for the same can check their results by following the steps given below.

WBCAP 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of WBCAP at wbcap.in.

Click on WBCAP 2024 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the admission will be done against the seat allotment result from July 12 to July 18, 2024. The publication of institution-wise and course- programme -wise seat allotment in the upgrade round can be done on July 23, 2024. Admission against the seat allotment in the upgrade round will be done from July 23, to July 26, 2024.

The classes will begin from August 7, 2024 onwards, but before that physical verification of admitted candidates at the institution level can be done from July 30 to August 6, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBCAP.