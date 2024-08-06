GATE 2025: All you need to know about the exam pattern, opportunities and more

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) is a National level exam that evaluates candidates in various UG-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities. GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2024. (HT file)

This year, GATE 2025 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. The registrations for the exam is scheduled to begin on August 24, 2024. Candidates who are interested in appearing for GATE 2025 can visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2024.

Exam Pattern:

Gate 2025 will be conducted in English in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The total time duration for the examination will be 3 hours.

There will be a General Aptitude Section and Candidate's selected subjects section. Regarding the type of questions that candidates need to attempt, there would be a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) b)Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, informed the official website.

According to the official website, GATE 2025 will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates will have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations.

Negative Marking:

As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark or 2 marks. For every wrong answer in MCQ, there will be negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3rd mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3rd mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the MSQ or NAT questions that are attempted. Also there is no partial marking in MSQ, mentioned the official website.

Opportunities with GATE 2025 score:

Candidates who qualify for GATE 2025 can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.

Candidates can also use the GATE 2025 score to seek employment in various public sector undertakings (PSUs).

For more information regarding syllabus, visit the official website.

