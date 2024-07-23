 GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee to begin registration on August 24 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, check important dates here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee to begin registration on August 24 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, check important dates here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 23, 2024 04:59 PM IST

GATE 2025 registration to begin from August 24, 2024. Candidates can apply at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will begin the GATE 2025 registration on August 24, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can find the link on the mentioned date on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

As per the official website, the last date for regular online application or registration without late fee is till September 26, 2024 and the last date with late fee is till October 7, 2024.

The GATE 2025 examinations will be held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two sessions - forenoon and afternoon, on each of these days. IIT GATE will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), and there will be a total of 30 test papers. The medium of the test will be in English only.

“Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025:, read the official website.

Official Website Here

GATE 2025: How to register

All the eligible candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE 2025 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper) the application fee is 1800/- and Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD candidates (per test paper) is 900/-. The payment should be done through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.

