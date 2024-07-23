CUET UG Re-Test Answer Key 2024 out at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG Re-Test Answer Key 2024. The provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses is available to candidates who appeared for the re-test on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates CUET UG Re-Test Answer Key 2024 out, download link here

As per the official notice, the provisional answer key, along with question papers and recorded responses, have been uploaded on the website for all the candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) – 2024 to challenge.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is till July 23, 2024 upto 11.50 pm.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to 23 July 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

To download the provisional answer key for re-test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CUET UG Re-Test Answer Key 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of CUET UG.

Click on CUET UG re-test answer key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CUET UG re-test was held on July 19, 2024. The main examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 at various exam centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. A total of 13.48 lakh candidates have appeared for examination. The provisional answer key for the main exam was released on July 7, and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024.