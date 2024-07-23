CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA to announce scorecards at exams.nta.ac.in
CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 is awaited. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the CUET UG scorecards along with the final answer key on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth....Read More
There is no official statement yet regarding the date and time of the CUET UG result announcement.
Last week, the officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Shakeel Ahmed told PTI that the result is expected by late July or the first week of August.
The NTA released the provisional answer key of CUET UG on July 7 and invited objections from candidates till July 9. A CUET re-test for affected candidates was held on July 19.
CUET UG 2024 was held in a hybrid mode (CBT+pen and paper test) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29. Around 13.48 lakh candidates were eligible for the test.
Follow this live blog for CUET UG result date and time and other updates.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: No official announcement on result date yet
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: There is no official statement yet regarding the date and time of the CUET UG result announcement.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Details needed to check scores
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Where to check scores?
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the CUET UG scorecards along with the final answer key on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: What after CUET result is announced?
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: After the CUET UG result is declared, the qualified candidates can apply for their preferred universities, provided they fulfil the admission criteria set by different universities and their cut-off marks.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: What was the tentative date for CUET result
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The NTA, in the information bulletin for CUET UG, mentioned that the result is expected to be announced by June 30.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: How to download scorecards
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Follow these steps to download the CUET UG scorecards after it is released-
- Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
- Open the CUET UG scorecard download link given under the latest news tab.
- Provide your application number and date of birth.
- Submit the details and check the CUET UG result.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Final answer key to be released along with or after result
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Apart from the result of CUET UG, the NTA will also share the final answer key. The final answer key will be shared along with or after the CUET UG result.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA scorecards awaited
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: An update on the CUET UG result 2024 date and time is awaited. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will share it on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.