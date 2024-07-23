CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA to announce scorecards at exams.nta.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 is awaited. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the CUET UG scorecards along with the final answer key on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth....Read More

There is no official statement yet regarding the date and time of the CUET UG result announcement.

Last week, the officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Shakeel Ahmed told PTI that the result is expected by late July or the first week of August.

The NTA released the provisional answer key of CUET UG on July 7 and invited objections from candidates till July 9. A CUET re-test for affected candidates was held on July 19.

CUET UG 2024 was held in a hybrid mode (CBT+pen and paper test) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29. Around 13.48 lakh candidates were eligible for the test.

