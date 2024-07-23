Edit Profile
    Live

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA to announce scorecards at exams.nta.ac.in

    By HT Education Desk
    July 23, 2024 11:20 AM IST
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The NTA will release CUET UG scorecards on exams.nta.ac.in and students can download it using application number, date of birth.
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 is awaited. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the CUET UG scorecards along with the final answer key on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth....Read More

    There is no official statement yet regarding the date and time of the CUET UG result announcement.

    Last week, the officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Shakeel Ahmed told PTI that the result is expected by late July or the first week of August.

    The NTA released the provisional answer key of CUET UG on July 7 and invited objections from candidates till July 9. A CUET re-test for affected candidates was held on July 19.

    CUET UG 2024 was held in a hybrid mode (CBT+pen and paper test) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29. Around 13.48 lakh candidates were eligible for the test.

    Follow this live blog for CUET UG result date and time and other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 23, 2024 11:20 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: No official announcement on result date yet

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: There is no official statement yet regarding the date and time of the CUET UG result announcement.

    July 23, 2024 11:13 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Details needed to check scores

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth.

    July 23, 2024 11:11 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Where to check scores?

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the CUET UG scorecards along with the final answer key on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

    July 23, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: What after CUET result is announced?

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: After the CUET UG result is declared, the qualified candidates can apply for their preferred universities, provided they fulfil the admission criteria set by different universities and their cut-off marks.

    July 23, 2024 10:12 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: What was the tentative date for CUET result

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The NTA, in the information bulletin for CUET UG, mentioned that the result is expected to be announced by June 30.

    July 23, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: How to download scorecards

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Follow these steps to download the CUET UG scorecards after it is released-

    1. Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
    2. Open the CUET UG scorecard download link given under the latest news tab.
    3. Provide your application number and date of birth.
    4. Submit the details and check the CUET UG result.
    July 23, 2024 10:08 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Final answer key to be released along with or after result

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Apart from the result of CUET UG, the NTA will also share the final answer key. The final answer key will be shared along with or after the CUET UG result.

    July 23, 2024 10:06 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA scorecards awaited

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: An update on the CUET UG result 2024 date and time is awaited. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will share it on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA to announce scorecards at exams.nta.ac.in
