NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Hearing resumes today, IIT Delhi's response to Physics question by 12 pm

NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: The Supreme Court hearing of pleas seeking the cancellation of NEET UG result and a re-examination will resume today, July 23. On Monday, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud ordered the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to provide an expert opinion on the ambiguous Physics question for which the National Testing Agency (NTA) gave two correct answers, which resulted in many candidates getting grace marks.

The Physics question holds significance as 44 toppers of the undergraduate medical entrance test was awarded grace marks for it. Any decision taken at this stage has the potential to overhaul NEET ranks and affect the scores of lakhs of students who took the test.

“We request the Director, IIT Delhi, to constitute a team of three experts on the subject concerned. The expert team will formulate its response and submit it to the register by 12 noon tomorrow,” the CJI said in the last hearing and added that the team should give one correct answer.

Concluding their arguments, counsels for the petitioners on Monday submitted that if a re-test can not be ordered for all candidates, at least those who have qualified – about 13 lakh students – should be asked to reappear.

During the hearing, Advocate Kunal Cheema pointed out the Tanwi Sarwal verdict, where an AIPMT re-test was ordered for 6 lakh students when 44 students were found to have used unfair means.

Senior Advocate Hooda argued there was a systemic failure in the conduct of NEET UG besides the paper leak. “My argument is that their system is so fragile that it is consistently being compromised,” he said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is hearing a batch of petitions seeking re-examination and cancellation of NEET UG results and a court-monitored probe into the alleged malpractices.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday filed a fresh affidavit to the Supreme Court of India refuting allegations of a conflict of interest against the IIT-Madras director's report. The centre has heavily relied upon the report to refute claims of a widespread leak and a systemic failure in the conduct of NEET UG exam.

The NTA, in its affidavit, said though the IIT Madras director is an ex-officio member of the NTA governing body, the body only handles policy matters.

The NTA managing committee executes its core functions, it said.

Following the Supreme Court's direction, the NTA on Saturday published city and centre-wise results of NEET UG without revealing the identity of the students.

The NTA data shows that the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities did not do well in the test but some centres showed a high concentration of good scorers.

Advocate Hooda argued that the NTA's published result was incomplete because it did not mention the candidates' serial numbers or centre codes.

Over 23 lakh students appeared for NEET UG on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 cities overseas.

The counselling process for UG medical admissions would likely begin on July 24.

