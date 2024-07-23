NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Hearing resumes today, IIT Delhi's response to Physics question by 12 pm
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: The Supreme Court hearing of pleas seeking the cancellation of NEET UG result and a re-examination will resume today, July 23. On Monday, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud ordered the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to provide an expert opinion on the ambiguous Physics question for which the National Testing Agency (NTA) gave two correct answers, which resulted in many candidates getting grace marks. ...Read More
The Physics question holds significance as 44 toppers of the undergraduate medical entrance test was awarded grace marks for it. Any decision taken at this stage has the potential to overhaul NEET ranks and affect the scores of lakhs of students who took the test.
“We request the Director, IIT Delhi, to constitute a team of three experts on the subject concerned. The expert team will formulate its response and submit it to the register by 12 noon tomorrow,” the CJI said in the last hearing and added that the team should give one correct answer.
Concluding their arguments, counsels for the petitioners on Monday submitted that if a re-test can not be ordered for all candidates, at least those who have qualified – about 13 lakh students – should be asked to reappear.
During the hearing, Advocate Kunal Cheema pointed out the Tanwi Sarwal verdict, where an AIPMT re-test was ordered for 6 lakh students when 44 students were found to have used unfair means.
Read: Oppn corners education minister over NEET in Lok Sabha
Senior Advocate Hooda argued there was a systemic failure in the conduct of NEET UG besides the paper leak. “My argument is that their system is so fragile that it is consistently being compromised,” he said.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is hearing a batch of petitions seeking re-examination and cancellation of NEET UG results and a court-monitored probe into the alleged malpractices.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday filed a fresh affidavit to the Supreme Court of India refuting allegations of a conflict of interest against the IIT-Madras director's report. The centre has heavily relied upon the report to refute claims of a widespread leak and a systemic failure in the conduct of NEET UG exam.
The NTA, in its affidavit, said though the IIT Madras director is an ex-officio member of the NTA governing body, the body only handles policy matters.
The NTA managing committee executes its core functions, it said.
Following the Supreme Court's direction, the NTA on Saturday published city and centre-wise results of NEET UG without revealing the identity of the students.
The NTA data shows that the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities did not do well in the test but some centres showed a high concentration of good scorers.
Read: NEET-UG centre-wise result: Some venues have high concentration of good scorers
Advocate Hooda argued that the NTA's published result was incomplete because it did not mention the candidates' serial numbers or centre codes.
Over 23 lakh students appeared for NEET UG on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 cities overseas.
The counselling process for UG medical admissions would likely begin on July 24.
Follow this live blog for NEET UG 2024 Supreme Court hearing.
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Petitioners asked to establish leak was widespread
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: In the last hearing, the SC bench stressed that the petitioners would have to produce more evidence to show the paper leak was widespread.
“You have only been able to show the leak at Hazaribagh and Patna. You must tell us how widespread is this? We don’t have any other material to show the leak was widespread...At the end of it, we are looking at the entire country. There might be some problem. We can remedy the loopholes...We can address separately and ask the SG to tighten up,” the bench said.
(Inputs from Utkarsh Anand)
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: What Centre said about the Physics question
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that 4,20,774 candidates had selected option 2 while 9,28,379 candidates chose option 4.
Mehta informed that the NTA awarded marks for option 2 after receiving representations from students who used old textbooks. Acknowledging that there should be only one correct answer, Mehta assured the court that he would return with instructions on the issue at the next hearing.
(Inputs from Utkarsh Anand)
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Why any decision on the Physics question will be crucial
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: The scores of at least 420,000 students, including 42 of the 61 NEET UG toppers could decrease by five points if the court decides to invalidate the disputed question. This adjustment could ripple through the entire ranking system, significantly altering the standings of students nationwide.
(Inputs from Utkarsh Anand)
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Option 4 is correct for the Physics question, says DU Professor and IIT Madras Alum
Question: Given below are two statements: Statement I: Atoms are electrically neutral as they contain equal number of positive and negative charges. Statement II: Atoms of each element are stable and emit their characteristic spectrum.
In the light of the above statements, choose the most appropriate answer from the options given below:
(1) Statement I is incorrect but Statement II is correct.
(2) Both Statement I and Statement II are correct.
(3) Both Statement I and Statement II are incorrect.
(4) Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect.
Delhi University Associate Professor and IIT Madras alumnus Naveen Gaur told PTI that option four is the only correct answer.
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: There's only 1 correct answer to the Physics question, says DU professor
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: A Delhi University professor on Monday said there was only one right answer and not two to a controversial physics question that was asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination that led the Supreme Court to direct IIT- Delhi to set up a panel of experts to resolve the impasse.
(PTI)
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Petitioners concluded their arguments on Monday
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Counsels for the petitioners concluded their argumentson Monday, submitting that if the Supreme Court can not order a NEET re-exam for all candidates, it should be ordered at least for those who have qualified in the test.
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Why the Physics question is important
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had considered two options – 2 and 4 – as correct for that particular question in the Physics paper. Many students, including 44 toppers of NEET UG 2024, benefited from the decision as they got grace marks. Any decision taken at this stage has the potential to overhaul the NEET ranks of a large number of candidates.
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: What happened in the last hearing?
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: In the last hearing, CJI DY Chandrachud sought openion of the IIT Delhi to resolve the issue of the ambiguous question in the Physics part of the NEET UG 2024 question paper.
“In order to resolve the issue as regards the correct answer, we are of the considered view that an expert opinion should be sought from IIT-Delhi. We request the director of IIT-Delhi to constitute a team of three experts on the subject concerned. The expert team is requested to formulate the opinion on the correct option and remit the opinion to the registrar by 12 noon tomorrow,” the bench ordered.
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: Hearing to resume today
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing Live: The Supreme Court hearing of NEET-UG related matters will resume today, July 23.