Gujarat student who failed 12th boards exams scored 705 in NEET-UG 2024

A student from Gujarat, who failed her Class 12 exams, scored 705 out of 720 in the NEET-UG exam, The Times of India reported. A student from Gujarat flunked her 12th boards but managed to score 705 out of 720 in her NEET-UG exam (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Centre-wise NEET-UG results were released on Saturday.

Many social media users shared the two scores side by side. One of the posts showed that there was a stark contrast between a student's marks in Class 12 and NEET exams.

TOI stated that they were not able to verify whether the marksheets belonged to the same individual.

Local sources told the paper that the student was a girl from Ahmedabad enrolled in a coaching class. They also stated that she was enrolled as a ‘dummy’ student in a nearby school while attending coaching classes in Ahmedabad's city science centre.

The student's board mark sheet showed that she only scored 21 marks in physics, 31 in chemistry, 39 in biology and 59 in English.

School sources told TOI that her parents who are doctors had been called in to discuss her poor results. She had apparently dropped out of her coaching centres two months into class 12th.

Her shocking results of 705 out of 720 marks made her one of the top performers in Gujarat.

The student's NEET scores show a 99.8 percentile in physics, 99.1 percentile in chemistry and 99.1 percentile in biology as well, making her overall 99.9 percentile.

While her scores would usually ensure her admission into the top colleges in India, due to her inability to secure 50 per cent minimum marks in the 12th boards, she won't be able to meet the eligibility criteria for medical school.