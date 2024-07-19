NEET UG 2024 Result Live: NTA NEET results releasing tomorrow at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET UG 2024 Result on June 20, 2024. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results will be announced by 12 noon tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and also on neet.ntaonline.in. ...Read More
The Supreme Court on Thursday, July 18 ordered NTA to announce the NEET UG results on July 20 by 12 noon. The apex court has asked the Agency to publish the marks obtained by appeared students on website but the identity of students should be masked.
A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra ordered NEET UG results to be published separately, city and centre-wise by tomorrow noon.
This year, NTA NEET UG examination was conducted on May 5 across 4750 centres. The NEET UG results was announced on June 4, 2024. The re-examination for affected candidates was conducted on June 23 and the results for the same was announced on June 30, 2024. Around 24 lakh candidates appeared for the main examination this year and 1563 candidates appeared for re-exam.
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: NTA NEET exam conducted in 13 languages
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: Time of announcement of results
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: Candidates appeared for re-exam
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: Number of candidates appeared for main exam
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: Check re-exam date and result date
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: Main exam date and result date
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: What Supreme Court ordered?
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: How to check marks?
Visit the official website of NTA NEET.
Click on NEET UG 2024 Result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: List of websites
exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/
neet.ntaonline.in
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: Where to check
NEET UG 2024 Result Live: Date and time
