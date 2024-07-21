NEET UG counselling 2024 likely from July 24, FAQs on all India quota admissions

The National Testing Agency (NTA), during the July 18 hearing of NEET UG result cancellation and re-exam pleas, informed the Supreme Court of India that the online counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses is likely to begin on July 24. The top court had directed the agency to publish centre-wise results of NEET UG while protecting the identity of candidates and posted the matter for July 22, two days before the tentative date for the commencement of the online counselling process. NEET UG counselling 2024 is likely to begin on July 24 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With this, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies are expected to issue notifications and schedules for all India quota (AIQ) and state quota medical counselling soon.

Ahead of NEET UG counselling, here are answers to some frequently asked questions about AIQ medical admissions:

Question: What is MCC NEET counselling?

Answer: The MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats; 100 per cent seats of deemed universities, central universities (DU, AMU, BHU), ESIC, AFMC, IP University, AIIMS and JIPMER institutions. In addition, it also conducts online counselling for BSc Nursing at central institutions. The MCC NEET counselling is held in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round.

Question: What is the role of MCC in NEET UG counselling

Answer: The role of MCC in NEET UG counselling is limited to the allotment of seats to the participating candidates as per their merit and choice. After the NEET UG result is announced, it collects the list/data/information about the successful candidates from the NTA and begins the counselling process/

Question: How to register and fill in choices for MCC NEET counselling?

Answer: After the NEET UG counselling begins, the candidates have to log in to mcc.nic.in using their credentials to get registered and fill in the choices. Candidates should read the counselling scheme, which will be available in the information bulletin, carefully before registering. They should also check the user guide and the number of seats available for different medical colleges and make a preference list before exercising the choices.

Question: Does one require any documents to register online?

Answer: The candidates will be required to fill up some information given on their NEET UG application forms. The candidates should keep the information confidential and should not share the password and OTP with anyone else, as the information can be misused, preventing them from taking part in the seat allotment process.

Question: What information does a candidate require to register online on the MCC website?

Answer: Candidates will be asked to provide some information given on the NEET UG application form while registering online for the counselling process. The MCC does not reveal more details in this regard due to security reasons. Candidates should keep a copy of the NEET application process with them till the counselling process is over.

The MCC further said that while registering for the counselling process, candidates must provide the information in correct spelling and numbers, etc.

Question: How many choices of institutions and courses (MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing) can a candidate fill?

Answer: There is no limit to the number of choices allowed. However, the MCC will consider it in the order of preference. There will be a common software for AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities/BSc Nursing/AIIMS/JIPMER/AMU /BHU for filling up choices, it said.

Question: How can a candidate get an idea about which seat s/he is likely to get based on his/her NEET UG rank?

Answer: Once the counselling process begins, the candidates can log on to the website and check the composite allotment list of last year. This information will give an idea about which seat a candidate can get. However, it is only indicative, without any guarantee for the current year. Further, they can also check the category-wise opening and closing ranks of the previous year on the MCC website.

Question: Is it necessary to fill and lock choices, or will candidates be allotted a seat automatically from the leftover seats?

Answer: If a candidate does not register and fill choices, s/he will not be allotted a seat. After filling choices, they can modify it before locking. It is necessary to lock the choices to get a printout. If a candidate does not lock his/her choices, it will be done automatically done as per the schedule.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the MCC.