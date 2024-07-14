NEET 2024 Counselling: State-wise list of official websites
Here is a list of important websites for AIQ and state quota NEET UG counselling.
NEET 2024 Counselling: The online counselling for admission to undergraduate medical courses based on the NEET UG result is expected to begin soon. For all India quota seats, MBBS and BDS counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and for state quota seats, it will be done by the respective state authorities.
Here is a list of important websites for AIQ and state quota medical admissions based on last year's data:
AIQ NEET Counselling
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in
State quota NEET Counselling
Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in
Assam: dme.assam.gov.in
Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in
Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in
Goa: dte.goa.gov.in
Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in
Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org
Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in
Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in
Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in
Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in
Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org
Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in
Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in
Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in
Odisha: ojee.nic.in
Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in
Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon
Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in
Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net
Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in
Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in
Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in
West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in
Other important websites
National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in
Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in
Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in.
