NEET 2024 Counselling: State-wise list of official websites

NEET 2024 Counselling: The online counselling for admission to undergraduate medical courses based on the NEET UG result is expected to begin soon. For all India quota seats, MBBS and BDS counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and for state quota seats, it will be done by the respective state authorities.

