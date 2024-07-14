 NEET 2024 Counselling: State-wise list of official websites - Hindustan Times
NEET 2024 Counselling: State-wise list of official websites

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2024 12:32 PM IST

Here is a list of important websites for AIQ and state quota NEET UG counselling.

NEET 2024 Counselling: The online counselling for admission to undergraduate medical courses based on the NEET UG result is expected to begin soon. For all India quota seats, MBBS and BDS counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and for state quota seats, it will be done by the respective state authorities.

NEET 2024 Counselling: List of important websites (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
NEET 2024 Counselling: List of important websites (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Read: NEET UG counselling 2024 expected to begin by end of July, hint official sources; no date notified so far

Here is a list of important websites for AIQ and state quota medical admissions based on last year's data:

AIQ NEET Counselling

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in

Read: NEET-UG paper leak scam: CBI arrests mastermind Rakesh Ranjan

State quota NEET Counselling

Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Assam: dme.assam.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in

Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in

Goa: dte.goa.gov.in

Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in

Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org

Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org

Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in

Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in

Odisha: ojee.nic.in

Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in

Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon

Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in

Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in

West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in

Read: NEET-UG 2024 case hearing postponed; Supreme Court to hear matter on July 18

Other important websites

National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in

Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in

Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in.

News / Education / Admission News / NEET 2024 Counselling: State-wise list of official websites
© 2024 HindustanTimes
