NEET-UG 2024 case hearing postponed; Supreme Court to hear matter on July 18

The Supreme Court on Thursday postponed the hearing of pleas regarding the alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 to July 18. Student organisations protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The top court adjourned the matter as the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud noted that some parties have not received the affidavits filed by the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), adding that they need to “apply their minds” to the responses before arguments.

The bench also observed that the Centre and NTA had filed their affidavits in compliance with the apex court's July 8 order.

Earlier on Wednesday, the union government had submitted a fresh affidavit in the court, two days after the top court heard a set of pleas in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case and listed the matter for July 11.

According to the Centre's affidavit, it firmly opposes the demand for a re-test. It also asserted that a comprehensive report from IIT-Madras refutes allegations of widespread malpractices or illicit benefits to candidates at some select centres. It added that there was neither any indication of "mass malpractice" nor a localised set of candidates being benefitted, leading to abnormal scores in NEET-UG 2024.

Meanwhile, the NTA also submitted an affidavit in the apex court, maintaining that only 47 candidates have been suspected of engaging in paper leaks and irregularities relating to OMR sheets so far. It added that they are considering the option to replace the mode of conduct of the examination from OMR (pen and paper) to online tests.

Notably, the NEET-UG 2024 exam held on May 5 was marred by controversies regarding paper leaks and some students being provided grace marks. The CBI, which is investigating the case, has arrested eight people so far.