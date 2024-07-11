NEET UG 2024 Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions on ‘paper leak’ today

Students holding placards protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI)

NEET UG 2024 Live Updates: A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is set to hear a series of petitions concerning the controversial NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance exam on Thursday. These include pleas alleging irregularities and malpractices during the May 5 test and seeking a fresh examination. During a previous hearing on July 8, the Supreme Court said that the integrity of NEET-UG 2024 had been compromised....Read More

In an additional affidavit submitted on Wednesday, the Centre stated that, in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives, the Ministry of Education had requested IIT Madras to conduct comprehensive data analytics of the results of NEET-UG 2024 candidates.

NEET Highlights

- The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that there was no evidence of widespread cheating or specific groups of candidates unfairly benefiting from abnormal scores in NEET-UG 2024.

- According to the Centre's additional affidavit submitted to the apex court, IIT Madras conducted data analytics on the NEET-UG 2024 results. Experts found that the marks distribution followed a bell-shaped curve typical of large-scale exams, indicating no irregularities.

- The Centre also stated in its affidavit that the counselling process for undergraduate seats for the academic year 2024-25 will commence in four rounds starting from the third week of July.

- Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting NEET-UG, submitted a separate affidavit to the Supreme Court. They analyzed marks distribution at national, state, city, and centre levels for NEET-UG 2024.

- NEET-UG 2024 was taken by 23.33 lakh students on May 5 across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities overseas.

- Earlier affidavits from the Centre and NTA argued against scrapping NEET-UG, stating it would adversely affect lakhs of honest candidates without evidence of widespread confidentiality breaches.

- NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA, is the entrance test for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions nationwide.