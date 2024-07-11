NEET-UG 2024: Video showing paper leak in Telegram ‘fake’, NTA tells Supreme Court | Key points

NEET-UG Results 2024: The Centre on Wednesday summitted a fresh affidavit to the Supreme Court, stating that there was neither any indication of "mass malpractice" nor a localised set of candidates being benefitted leading to abnormal scores in NEET-UG 2024. The Centre said the data analytics of results of NEET-UG 2024 was conducted by IIT Madras and as per the findings given by the experts, the marks distribution follows the “bell-shaped” curve that is witnessed in any large-scale examination indicating no abnormality. Founder of Physics Wallah Alakh Pandey waits outside with students as the hearing is going on regarding the alleged irregularities in NEET UG 2024 in the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Supporting this stance, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, also filed an affidavit separately in the apex court, maintaining that so far only 47 candidates – 17 in Patna and 30 in Godhra – have been suspected to be indulged in paper leak and irregularities relating to OMR sheets.

The affidavits were submitted a day before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is set to hear a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

Key takeaways from the affidavits on NEET-UG 2024