NEET UG 2024 Hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to hear batch of pleas linked to medical exam row today
NEET UG 2024 LIVE updates: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the batch of pleas related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG examination conducted this year, according to the cause list for July 8 uploaded on the court's website. The apex court will hear pleas regarding the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam, and the direction to conduct the medical entrance test once again amid paper leak accusations. A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is set to hear 38 petitions concerning the NEET-UG examination, reported PTI.
Recently, the Centra and the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the NEET examination, recently told the Supreme Court that scrapping the exam would be "counterproductive" and "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.
The NEET UG 2024 examination was conducted across hundreds of centres in India on May 5, and the results of the same were declared on June 4, ten days ahead of schedule. The NTA awarded full marks in the exam to dozens of students, with 67 toppers for the medical exam this year.
This raised protests and echoes of a NEET re-test by students and organisations, alleging irregularities in the marking system used by NTA. Many students also alleged paper leak in multiple centres, saying that most of the toppers and high-scorers belonged to one specific region or exam centre.
The Centre and the NTA on June 13 told the court that they had cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates. They were given the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded for loss of time.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing LIVE: NTA on cancellation of exam
"It is submitted that if the entire examination process is cancelled without there being any tangible factors warranting such actions it would be highly detrimental to the larger public interest involving the academic career of lakhs of students who have attempted the examination fairly without any wrongdoing or even an allegation of wrongdoing," the NTA said.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing LIVE: What do the petitioners want
The petitioners against the NEET UG 2024 examination have sought a complete retest, alleging that the widespread paper leak has hurt the sanctity of the examination. Other petitioners have sought the cancellation of the exam altogether.
NEET UG 2024 Hearing LIVE: NTA says exam conducted ‘fairly’
NTA, which is responsible for conducting NEET UG, said that the entirety of the exam was carried out fairly and with due confidentiality without any illegal practices, and the claim of "mass malpractice" during the exam is "completely unfounded, misleading, and lacks any basis".
NEET UG 2024 Hearing LIVE: What NTA said on cancelling NEET exam
NTA, in its affidavit to the Supreme Court, said, "The cancellation of the entire examination on the basis of the aforesaid factor, would be hugely counterproductive and significantly harmful to the larger public interest, especially to the career prospects of the qualified candidates."
NEET UG 2024 Hearing LIVE: What Centre told Supreme Court
Centre told Supreme Court in an affidavit, “It is also submitted that at the same time, in the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in a pan-India examination, it would not be rational to scrap the entire examination and the results already declared.”
NEET UG 2024 Hearing LIVE: Supreme Court hearing today
A Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear a total 38 petitions on the NEET 2024 undergraduate examination today, according to the cause list of the court.