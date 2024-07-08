NEET UG 2024 Hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to hear batch of pleas linked to medical exam row today

NEET UG 2024 LIVE updates: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the batch of pleas related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG examination conducted this year, according to the cause list for July 8 uploaded on the court's website. The apex court will hear pleas regarding the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam, and the direction to conduct the medical entrance test once again amid paper leak accusations. A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is set to hear 38 petitions concerning the NEET-UG examination, reported PTI....Read More

Recently, the Centra and the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the NEET examination, recently told the Supreme Court that scrapping the exam would be "counterproductive" and "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

The NEET UG 2024 examination was conducted across hundreds of centres in India on May 5, and the results of the same were declared on June 4, ten days ahead of schedule. The NTA awarded full marks in the exam to dozens of students, with 67 toppers for the medical exam this year.

This raised protests and echoes of a NEET re-test by students and organisations, alleging irregularities in the marking system used by NTA. Many students also alleged paper leak in multiple centres, saying that most of the toppers and high-scorers belonged to one specific region or exam centre.

The Centre and the NTA on June 13 told the court that they had cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates. They were given the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded for loss of time.