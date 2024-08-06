All about Vedic mathematics and its growing popularity among students

Over the years, there’s been a lot of brouhaha over the origin of Vedic Mathematics. Is it age-old wisdom derived from the Hindu Vedas, or are they simply a new Mathematical discipline? The answer lies somewhere in between. The core objective of the book is to equip its readers with memory techniques that can help them solve mathematical problems faster, more easily, and entirely in their minds. (Images: Wikimedia Commons; British Museum; Shutterstock; Science Museum Group; mukulsharma.org.in)

Vedic Mathematics is simply a book published in 1965. It was written by a Hindu monk, Bharati Krishna Tirtha, and contains a series of 16 sutras (formulae) and 13 sub-sutras (corollaries).

The sutras and sub-sutras are essentially word equations that explain the logic of solving Math problems that would have been time-consuming and difficult to interpret for a lot of people. They span both elementary and advanced mathematical concepts starting from addition-subtraction-multiplication-and division calculations to algebra, geometry, trigonometry, probability, calculus, etc. with applications across not just mathematics, but also engineering, medicine, and astronomy.

Also Read: IIT Indore develops shoes that generate electricity, track location in real time for Armed forces

The core objective of the book is to equip its readers with memory techniques that can help them solve mathematical problems faster, more easily, and entirely in their minds.

In a nutshell, the Vedic Mathematics discipline demystifies the subject of Mathematics for its practitioners – regardless of their age. Given that it was written by a decorated Hindu monk, the period when it was written, and also the fact that it was published posthumously, some of the techniques within the book may be built on and derived from arithmetic methodologies within the Vedas.

Multiple studies suggest anywhere between 25 to 80% of students suffer from Maths anxiety that can extend to adulthood. So it is only natural that any system that helps children master a subject that they thought they’d only ever be able to muddle along with would find favour with them.

In my experience, Generation Alpha, particularly, is a take-charge generation when it comes to what, how, and when they will learn, perhaps due to the unprecedented level of access to sophisticated tools and technologies. It’s no wonder then that this generation is taking to Vedic Math in a big way.

While it’s true that the Vedic Math discipline can help children do Mathematics 8-10 times faster and more accurately using the popular dot and criss-cross methods compared to traditional processes, speed and agility are not the only benefits of learning the discipline.

Also Read: Tips and tricks for students to prepare for Certified Public Accountant exam

Mastering Vedic Maths can help students sharpen their cognitive processes in multiple ways:

Creativity, not memorisation: Unlike traditional Mathematics that make memorisation of Math tables a prerequisite, Vedic Maths techniques only require students to know tables up to nine. The focus of Vedic Maths is to open up a student’s mind to look at alternative ways of solving a problem mentally, which can lead to creative solutions since children are encouraged to discern patterns that are not rooted in rigid formulas.

Improved cognitive functions: Creative flexibility and encouraging a multidimensional approach to Mathematics increases the neuroplasticity within a child’s mind and challenges their brain to look beyond the contours of the problem presented to them. Students start visualising Mathematics in their own worlds, which helps make the subject more practical than theoretical for them.

Improved concentration: Once the barrier of rigid, ununderstandable rules is breached and students can ‘see’ Mathematics in action using the simple principles of Vedic Maths in their world, it improves their ability to engage and concentrate on the subject.

Competitive advantage: When students become more swift and agile at Math, it boosts their confidence in their ability to take on the many academic challenges they will encounter in the future, along with the self-belief that they can learn new methods of doing something to supplement the old ones they have been historically taught.

Vedic Maths not only helps them score better marks in school tests and exams but also provides students with opportunities for global exposure. A strong mathematical foundation aids students in cross-functional application of the principles they have learned in fields that extend beyond pure academics. Besides, high Math scores in school and college can open up career paths and opportunities for admissions to premium universities for students.

To sum up, a deep study of Vedic Maths not only helps students fulfil their academic goals in the short term, but, more importantly, helps them develop well-rounded and confident personalities that will hold them in good stead as they pursue their longer-term life ambitions.

(Authored by Ravi Bhushan, Founder & CEO, of BrightCHAMPS. Views are personal)