UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II hall tickets 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the hall tickets for the UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2024 on Friday, August 23. Candidates who are appearing in the examinations can download the hall tickets from the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II hall tickets 2024 are released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download is given here.

Candidates must note that to download the hall tickets, they will have to enter details such as their Registration Number or Roll Number.

It may be mentioned here that the UPSC is set to conduct the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination II 2024 and Combined Defence Services Examinations II 2024 on September 1, 2024.

Through the recruitment examinations, the UPSC aims to fill 370 posts in National Defence Academy and 34 posts in the Naval Academy.

Similarly, UPSC CDS examination will be conducted to fill 459 posts in the organisation.

Application process concluded on June 4 for candidates. The application modification window opened on June 5 and closed on June 11, 2024 for both the examinations. Candidates wanting to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period could do so by logging in to the OTR platform.

Meanwhile, candidates who want to download the UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II hall tickets can follow the steps mentioned below:

UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II exams 2024: How to download hall tickets:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the admit cards section available on the home page.

Click on the link titled ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’

On the next page, click on the link to download hall tickets for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024 Or National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2024 as required.

Click on Download e-Admit Card.

Enter your credentials as asked on the next page.

Your UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and keep a printed copy of the same for further use.

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC.