Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling begins at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in, apply by August 27

The Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura has begun the choice-filling process for the Tripura NEET UG 2024 counselling. Candidates who have registered can now fill the choice of preferred college and course on the official website at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in. Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling has stared at at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in, Apply via direct link.

Candidates must note that the deadline to fill choices is till August 27, 2024 at 12 noon.

It may be mentioned here that the DME Tripura provided a 24-hour window on August 23 for candidates to review and update their documents until 3 PM. Candidates could review the documents they submitted and make any necessary modifications during this period.

It may be mentioned here that the choice-filling window was originally scheduled to be opened on August 23, 2024.

Following the choice-filling facility, candidates will be allocated seats based on the NEET UG merit list and reservation criteria. The candidates will be allowed to choose or decline the allotted seat. If they accept the seat, they will need to download the provisional allotment letter that would be available on the official website.

In case candidates do not wish to move forward with the seat allotted to them, they can take part in the subsequent counselling rounds likely to be carried out by DME Tripura.

Subsequently, candidates will need to report to the institutions along with the necessary documents for due verification. The process will comprise of verification of NEET UG score and other credentials.

They will also be required to pay the fee for admission.

Tripura NEET UG Counselling: How to fill/lock choices

Visit the official website of DME Tripura at dmeonline.tripura.gov.in. Enter your credentials to log in to the space provided on the home page. Click on the link for NEET UG Counselling choice filling. Enter your college of preference and submit. Once done, save the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.