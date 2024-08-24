UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Last date to apply for Round 1 today at upneet.gov.in, link here

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will close the UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration process for Round 1 on August 24, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling process can find the direct link on the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. The link to apply will remain active till 11 pm today. UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Last date to apply for Round 1 today, link here

The deposition of registration and security money can be done till 2 pm today. The merit list will be out on August 24, 2024. The online choice filling will begin today from 5 pm and will end on August 29, 2024. The allotment result will be declared on August 30, 2024 and candidates who have been allotted a seat can download the letters from August 31 to September 5, 2024.

Only those candidates who deposit the security fee online and whose records are verified will be allowed to fill choices, an official statement said.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow these steps given below.

Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.



Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All eligible candidates must register online on the website and pay the fee of ₹2000/—to participate in counselling.

Deposit money to be paid by the candidates is Rs. 30,000/- for public sector seats, Rs. 2,00,000/- for private sector medical college seats and Rs. 1 for private sector dental colleges, It is mandatory to deposit Rs. 1 lakh online.