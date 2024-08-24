Telangana NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: Final merit list out, web options entry ends today at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana has released the Telangana NEET MDS 2024 Counselling final merit list. Candidates whose names are displayed in the provisional final merit list can exercise web options as per eligibility for admission into MDS courses till August 24, 2024, 3 pm. Telangana NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: Web options entry ends today, check here

The link to exercise options is available on the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in and also on tsmds.tsche.in.

All eligible NEET-MDS 2024 qualified candidates as per provisional final merit list can exercise web options for MDS seats in all Dental colleges as per their interest and priority. There is no limit of choices for exercising web-options, candidates can exercise options for any number/all of subjects and colleges the candidate is interested to join as per their eligibility.

Telangana NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: How to fill web options

To exercise web options, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at tsmds.tsche.in.

Click on web options link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Now fill the application form and other details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Candidates who were allotted seats in the first phase of counseling and have not reported/discontinued the course at the respective college are not eligible for exercising options.

As per the official notice, the allotment of seats will be made in accordance with the existing Government orders and relevant Hon'ble Supreme Court and Hon'ble High Court orders. The selected candidates shall download the allotment letter from website after payment of the University fee by gateway method by using online payment method. (Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking). For more related details candidates can check the official website of KNRUHS.