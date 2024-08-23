AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule released at aaccc.gov.in, check important dates here

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC, has released the AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2024 schedule. Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling can check out the schedule on the official website at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule has been released at aaccc.gov.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the official schedule, the registration and payment window for round 1 counselling will be opened on August 28 and close on September 2, at 2 PM.

Also read: Evolution of NEET exam pattern presents challenges & offers opportunities for students to fine-tune preparation strategy

The choice filling/locking facility will be enabled from August 29 to September 2, 2024, till 11:55 PM.

The seat allotment results for Round 1 will be declared on September 5, 2024.

Reporting at allotted institute will be done on September 6 to September 11, 2024.

Verification of joined candidates’ data by AACCC/NCIS M/NCH will be done on September 12 and September 13, 2024.

Also read: KYS protests at DU VC office, demands 85% reservation for govt school students

The registrations for round 2 will begin on September 18, 2024.

Worth mentioning here, the AYUSH counselling committee will verify the tentative seat matrix on August 27 and 28, 2024.

There are a total of three rounds of counselling for admission to AYUSH NEET UG programs 2024.

Also read: DU finalises probe committee's recommendations on irregularity in 12 fully funded colleges

Candidates can refer to the entire schedule here.

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to apply online

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AYUSH NEET at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee