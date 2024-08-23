Evolution of NEET exam pattern presents challenges & offers opportunities for students to fine-tune preparation strategy

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has long been the gateway to India's prestigious medical institutions. Still, its evolving landscape has transformed the exam into a dynamic and demanding entity. With the exam pattern and syllabus changing, students must be agile and responsive to adapt their preparation strategies and stay ahead in the race for a coveted seat in India's top medical institutions.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

Every year, lakhs of students participate in NEET, making it one of India's most competitive entrance exams. The sheer number of aspirants, combined with the limited number of seats available in medical colleges, creates a high-stakes environment where even the slightest advantage can make a significant difference. With the exam pattern and syllabus changing, students must be agile and responsive to adapt their preparation strategies and stay ahead in the race for a coveted seat in India's top medical institutions.

Healthcare has become one of India’s largest sectors, both in terms of revenue and employment. According to IBEF, the Indian Healthcare industry continued its healthy growth in 2023 and reached a value of US$372 billion, driven by both the private sector and the government. As of 2024, the Indian healthcare sector is one of India’s largest employers, employing 7.5 million people.

The NEET has long been a cornerstone for medical aspirants in India, determining admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses. With each passing year, the NEET exam pattern evolves, reflecting changes in educational standards and the needs of students.

Revised Question Structure

The NEET 2025 syllabus reflects this trend, ensuring the exam content is more relevant to the current NCERT textbooks. The structure of the NEET 2025 exam will continue to follow the pattern established in previous years but with refined question formats. The exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), of which students must attempt 180. Each subject—Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (split into Botany and Zoology)—is divided into sections: Section A and Section B. Section A includes 35 mandatory questions. At the same time, Section B allows students to choose 10 out of 15 questions to answer. This optional section introduces a strategic element to the exam, where students must carefully select questions that play to their strengths.

Extended Exam Duration

The exam duration for NEET 2025 will remain at 3 hours and 20 minutes, as in 2024. This extension is intended to give students ample time to consider their options in Section B, reducing the pressure and allowing for more thoughtful responses.

Language and Accessibility

NEET 2025 will be offered in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and regional, to cater to India's diverse linguistic backgrounds. This inclusive approach enables students to take the exam in their preferred language, reducing language barriers and promoting equal opportunities for all.

The NEET 2025 exam pattern changes present challenges and opportunities for students. Preparing for NEET requires a strategic approach that goes beyond rote learning.

Focus on Core Concepts

With the streamlined syllabus, students must focus intensely on core topics aligned with the NCERT curriculum. This reduction in syllabus content means that every topic covered becomes crucial, and students must aim for a deep understanding rather than superficial knowledge. Emphasis on NCERT textbooks will be more pronounced, and students should incorporate these texts as the foundation of their study material.

Strategic Question Selection

The optional questions in Section B of each subject introduce a new dimension to the test-taking strategy. Students must practice the skill of selective answering, choosing questions where they are most confident. This approach not only maximises scoring potential but also minimises the risk associated with negative marking. Regular practice with mock tests that simulate the new exam pattern will be essential for mastering this strategy.

Time Management and Stamina

The extended exam duration requires students to build endurance and maintain focus over a longer period. Effective time management becomes critical, and students should practice pacing themselves to ensure they can complete the exam within the allotted time. Incorporating regular breaks during study sessions and simulating exam conditions will help build the necessary stamina.

Preparing to Uncertainty

While the revised pattern offers more clarity about what to expect, the unpredictability of NEET’s difficulty level remains a factor. Students should prepare for various scenarios, including the possibility of tougher questions or unexpected twists in the exam format. This adaptability will be key to handling the pressure on exam day.

The evolution of the NEET exam pattern in 2024 reflects a broader trend towards creating a more focused and concept-driven assessment for medical aspirants. While these changes present new challenges, they also offer opportunities for students to fine-tune their preparation strategies. As always, thorough preparation, self-discipline, and adaptability will be the keys to success.

(Author Nidheesh Saxena is Senior Director of Admissions, Gitam Deemed to be University. Views expressed are personal.)