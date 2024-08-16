8 FAQs about the student visa application process to ensure applicants are well-prepared and reduce confusion

As the student travel season begins, navigating the visa application process can be challenging for many. To help students get the information they need, here is a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the student visa application process. These FAQs are designed to guide students every step of the way, reducing confusion and making the visa application process smoother and more straightforward. Dusty Amroliwala, COO of Education Services and Migration Services at VFS Global, shares valuable insights to ensure students are well-prepared for their journeys.

By answering common questions, students can better plan their international travel, with the visa application as the crucial first step toward a seamless experience.

1. When is the right time to apply for my student visa?

Applying for a visa should be your very first step after you have been accepted onto an academic course abroad where you wish to study. Since the student visa application process can differ from country to country, it is best to apply in advance to avoid any last-minute surprises. Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (3 months) before the date of travel. In some cases, you can apply for a student visa up to 6 months before your intended start date. VFS Global's Education Services will guide you through the entire visa application process, covering everything from gathering the right documents to support your application to actually submitting the application. This assistance is provided no matter your country of origin, the passport you possess, or the country where you intend to study.

2. What are the typical turnaround times for student visas?

Each country has different processing timelines for student visas, clearly outlined on their websites. During peak seasons, visa processing may take longer than expected, so applying early is advisable to avoid last-minute rush. VFS Global has no role in the processing timelines of a visa application. Decision making on the granting or refusal of visa is at the sole directive of the respective embassies/consulates.

3. What documentation is required for a student visa application, and which specific documents need to be submitted?

You will need original copies of important documents, such as your IELTS/TOEFL test scores or your academic results and certificates (depending on the checklist specifications), and of course your current passport – which should be valid for the next 6 months. These are the common documents you will need at the time of the visa interview, some of which must be original copies. Note that this is only an indicative list – please do refer to the exact checklist of requirements for the country you are planning to study in on the official website of that country.

* Passport

* Photos

* Acceptance letter

* Financial documents with proof of funds

* Student loan approvals

* Academic qualifications

* Test scores English language qualifications

* Proof of international student health cover

4. How do I track the status of my application?

Once your application is submitted, you can opt for our SMS service and receive timely updates on your application’s progress. The status will be updated as and when your passport is ready for collection/delivery.

Please note however that VFS Global cannot track your application during the assessment process within an embassy or consulate.

5. Can VFS Global offer me advice and guidance on visa categories?

The VFS Global Education Services will assist you with wider questions that a student might have concerning the alignment of their visa validity with their academic course timeline and other key aspects such as the number of entries permitted. They can also advise whether, if necessary, other family members can travel with the student, or whether the student might work part-time, and, if so, for how many hours per week? Even after their graduation VFS Global Education Services will advise the student about any application they wish to make for a work permit, and if so, for how long is it might be valid? All such advice is given on a bespoke and personal basis as every country has different requirements for all these issues.

6. Is my passport prepared for my visa application?

While having a passport is a given requirement, having a passport with sufficient pages for stamping is key. Some countries demand that your passport have at least two usable blank pages. Please follow the guidelines of the destination country with respect to documentation.

7. Can I expedite the process? Does availing any of the value-added services guarantee a faster visa outcome?

Once a visa application has been submitted, VFS Global cannot play any role in expediting the application process. Taking any of VFS Global optional value-added services has no bearing on the processing time of the application itself and or the final decision that may be taken on the application. In some cases (for instance with travel to the UK) it may be possible for a student to seek an expedited visa processing service the details of which can be found at https://www.gov.uk/faster-decision-visa-settlement and which the Education Services Team can discuss with the applicant.

8. Are there health restrictions that one should be aware of?

Some countries have health restrictions which form a part of the student visa application. For example, the student may need to undergo medical tests to demonstrate that they do not carry any infectious diseases, or, show that they have been immunised if their home country has had a recent outbreak of diseases such as cholera or yellow fever. Some countries may also require mandatory health insurance before they grant a student visa. As with all of the many variables in the student visa application processes around the world, the VFS Global Education Services team stands ready to assist you in addressing these and other questions.