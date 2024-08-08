Study Abroad: Uncommon programs offered by Glasgow’s University of Strathclyde

Founded in 1796 as 'A Place of Useful Learning', the University of Strathclyde (Glasgow) is an international technological University with around 30,000 students from more than 140 nations. A highly ranked university, with 12 UK top 10 subjects in the Complete University Guide 2024, and in the Guardian University Guide, Strathclyde remains in joint 16th position overall in the UK for the second year in a row. University of Strathclyde has a long history of welcoming students from India, and has the highest intake of Indian students in Scotland.

The University has also collaborated with IIM-Calcutta, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Madras, to name a few.

In an exclusive interview, Chris Mackay, Deputy Head (External Engagement) Recruitment and International Office, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow (UK) talks about the unusual programs offered by the University of Strathclyde as well as tips to find jobs while studying.

What are the most uncommon programs offered by the University?

LLM Law, Technology, and Innovation: The first of its kind in the world. A blend of legal and technological skills taught by subject experts and visiting international scholars, in this course, students have the opportunity to apply for an internship or consultancy as their summer project in preference to a dissertation.

Eligibility: Applicants from India will generally require a bachelor’s degree with 60-65% in Law or any other discipline. Does not require prior knowledge of coding or law.

Course duration & fee: 12 months full time. The international fee for 2024/25 is £21,700. Applicants can apply for competitive scholarships up to £5,000 as a reduction in the tuition fees.

MSc Financial Technology: First Fintech program in the UK & one of the first in the world.

Combining the study of theory with intensive practice and industrial engagement, the course provides students the financial, programming, and analytical skills needed to help companies accelerate transactions and enhance security.

Eligibility: Applicants from India will generally require a bachelor’s degree of 60-65% in accounting, economics, business studies or a subject area with a strong quantitative component. No prior knowledge of finance is required.

Course duration & fee: 12 months full time. The international fee for 2024/25 is £31,900. Applicants can apply for competitive scholarships up to £12,000 as a reduction in the tuition fees.

MSc Sustainability and Environmental Studies: One of the oldest sustainability degrees in the UK.

Running since 1992, the course offers a cross-disciplinary approach to the study of environmental management and policy, circular economy, sustainability, and Environmental Impact Assessment in both developed and developing countries.

Eligibility: Applicants from India will generally require a bachelor’s degree with 60-65% in any discipline.

Course duration & fee: 12 months full time. The international fee for 2024/25 is £27,500. Applicants can apply for competitive scholarships up to £8,000 as a reduction in the tuition fees.

MChem Chemistry with Drug Discovery: The only course of its kind in Scotland.

The course offers foundation classes in Chemistry and Mathematics, and Physics or Biology at an introductory or advanced level. Later courses include subjects like Fundamental Inorganic, Organic and Biological and Physical Chemistry. Final year students will complete a research project in one of the University’s research laboratories working with full-time researchers on real chemistry challenges.

Eligibility: Applicants from India will require a minimum of 75-80% in their Class 12 Board examination with chemistry, mathematics and biology required. Year 2 entry may be possible for those gaining 85% and above.

Course duration & fee: 5 years in total for the MChem. The international fee for 2024/25 is £25,250. Tuition fees are revised annually and may increase in subsequent years of study. Applicants can apply for competitive scholarships up to £7,000 per annum as a reduction in the tuition fees.

All scholarship opportunities can be searched on the University’s scholarship database.

How easy is it to get part-time employment/internship while studying?

Glasgow's busy city centre, where the University of Strathclyde is located, means that the hospitality and retail sectors tend to have lots of part-time vacancies, and there are some opportunities to work on campus, as a student ambassador, for example. Our excellent Careers and Employability Service offers support and resources to assist students in their part-time job search and with making applications. The Strathclyde Students Union also hold sessions on searching for part-time work at the start of term in September and January.

Are there government resources to help students find jobs?

This is not generally a government function, but there are government resources that provide comprehensive information on visas and immigration, such as Scotland’s Migration Service and the UK Visas and Immigration. Scottish Development International (SDI) also provide detailed information on Scotland’s main job sectors. However, it is the Careers Services within universities, and academic connections to industry, that provide the greatest source of career support for international students. At Strathclyde, students can access support from our Careers Services for 5-years after graduation. Strathclyde recently partnered with Student Circus, a job search platform specifically tailored for international students in the UK. Along with the Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Services, Strathclyde organises the annual Scottish Graduate Career fair which will be held in Glasgow in September this year.

Is Glasgow an expensive city? What’s the monthly cost of living?

Glasgow is not considered an expensive city by UK standards. University owned postgraduate accommodation at Strathclyde, starts from £124 per week, inclusive of utilities. The University of Strathclyde has detailed cost of living information on its webpages. On campus, university catering outlets are offering meal deals, such as a £1.50 lunch pot. Strathclyde Students Union are also offering a not-for-profit-dish sold at £2.25, and in our coffee shop, Roasters, 'Too Good to Go' surplus food is sold at a reduced price to ensure nothing is wasted.

Are there specific support systems for international students?

All UK universities have support and welfare services that can provide everything from general advice and acclimatisation to a new culture, to advice on visas, finance to more comprehensive counselling and health support to those students who may be struggling with mental health issues. In the UK, we also have external organisations such as the UK Council for International Student Affairs (UKCISA) and, specifically for students from India, the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU).