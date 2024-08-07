University of Manchester invites applications for MSc Social Network Analysis

Admissions are open at The University of Manchester for the 2024 session of MSc Social Network Analysis. The program aims to equip students with the essential tools and insights needed to navigate the intricate dynamics of social networks in today's world. For entry in the academic year beginning September 2024, the tuition fee is £24,500 per annum.(File Photo / Reuters)

MSc in Social Network Analysis (SNA) course at The University of Manchester offers a rigorous and comprehensive exploration of social network theories, methodologies, and applications within the realm of social sciences.

Programme Delivery:

Degree Awarded: Master of Science (MSc) degree in Social Network Analysis.

Duration: 1 year

Eligibility Criteria:

A bachelor's degree with honours (minimum 2:1 or international equivalent) in social sciences, mathematics, physics, computer sciences, or the overseas equivalent.

IELTS Academic test score of 7 overall, including 7 in writing with no further component score below 6.5.

TOEFL IBT 100 with 25 in writing and no further score below 22 in each section. The TOEFL code for Manchester is 0757

Pearson Test of English (PTE) score of 76 overall, with 76 in writing and no further score below 70

Pre-Sessional English Courses: Applicants who do not meet these scores would be considered, but they may be required to complete a pre-sessional English language course at the University of Manchester before the start of the course.

a) 6-Week Pre-Sessional Course: IELTS 6.5 overall with 6.5 in writing and no more than one sub-skill of 6.0.

b) 10-Week Pre-sessional Course: IELTS 6.0 overall with 6.0 or above in each sub-skill

From foundational concepts to advanced methodologies, including research design, data collection techniques, and statistical modelling, students will develop the analytical skills necessary to unravel complex networks and extract meaningful insights, mentioned the press release by The University of Manchester.

Tuition Fee:

For entry in the academic year beginning September 2024, the tuition fee is £24,500 per annum.

Scholarships:

The following are the scholarships and bursaries available for international students:

Humanities Bicentenary Scholarship of £10,000 for 1 year of study.

The Manchester Alumni Scholarship Scheme

Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowships Plan (CSFP) General Scholarship

The following are the Indian Government scholarships that are also available to students from specific states/backgrounds:

Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence (Rajasthan)

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship (Maharashtra)

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme

Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship (Jharkhand)

For more information on scholarships, programme details and more, visit the official website of The University of Manchester.

