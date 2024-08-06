Germany granted 80,000 work visas till June 2024 mainly to attract skilled labour, details inside

As per a recent report by Schengen News, Germany Has Granted 80,000 Work Visas in 1st Half of 2024. The visas were granted for employment purposes between January and June 2024, the Federal Foreign Office told the German Press Agency. German Economic Institute (IW) in its analysis had confirmed that Germany is facing a workforce shortage and noted that 570,000 jobs remained unfilled in the country in 2023. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

As per the news report, 40,000 of the work visas that were granted by Germany were issued to skilled workers, which is 3,000 more when compared to the work visas that were granted during the same period of 2023. The increase in visa issuance by the country is closely related to the country’s labour shortages, particularly for skilled workers.

German Economic Institute (IW) in its analysis had confirmed that Germany is facing a workforce shortage and noted that 570,000 jobs remained unfilled in the country in 2023. As per the analysis, the workforce shortage is consequently affecting the country’s economy.

Roles facing workforce shortage

According to Schengen News, among the roles that are facing a workforce shortage include several sectors like transportation, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, engineering, and information technology.

As per another study by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB), the number of labour shortages in the country is expected to increase further in the coming years, as per a study by. Referring to this study, German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said in an earlier statement that the country will need seven million employees by 2035, reported Schengen News.

In a bid to combat the shortage of workforce in the country, authorities will introduce the Indian Skilled Worker strategy to German-Indian government consultations this autumn. Germany has also eased up on the immigration rules in order to attract more skilled labour to the country, mentioned the report.

