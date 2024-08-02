Germany's TUM to charge tuition fee from international students; will other public universities follow the suit?

For students looking forward to commencing their study abroad journey in Germany, the Technical University of Munich has an important announcement to make. According to the University, to improve study conditions, such as the further development of teaching, the expansion of advising and support services, and the improvement of student infrastructure, tuition fees will be used.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“From the winter semester 2024/25, the Technical University of Munich will charge tuition fees for international students from non-EEA countries who are newly enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree course,” mentioned the official website of the Technical University of Munich.

While this update for international students from non-EEA countries was announced, the university confirmed that studying at TUM would remain free of tuition for students from Germany, the European Economic Area or equivalent states as well as from states with corresponding agreements, and for students who have acquired their higher education entrance qualification or an undergraduate degree in the German education system.

Technical University of Munich is one of the top public universities in Munich, Germany, and is ranked 28 in QS World University Rankings 2025. With one of the top public universities in the country introducing tuition fees for international students, it needs to be seen if other public universities too will introduce the same.

In a recent move, the German government has confirmed an increase in proof-of-funds requirements for the 2024/25 academic year. For the upcoming academic year, the funds required will increase to €11,904 (US$12,875), representing about a 6% increase over the previous level which stood at €11,208 (US$12,135), reported ICEF Monitor.

Details on the Tuition Fees:

As per the official website of the Technical University of Munich, the tuition fee per semester will usually be 2,000 or 3,000 euros for Bachelor’s programs and 4,000 or 6,000 euros for Master’s programs.

According to the University, tuition fees will be used to improve study conditions, such as the further development of teaching, the expansion of advising and support services, and the improvement of student infrastructure.

The introduction of tuition fees for international students will be structured in a socially responsible manner by creating opportunities for waivers and scholarship programs, informed the Technical University of Munich.

Students have various reasons for choosing Germany as one of their top choices as a study abroad destination. Major reasons include the quality of education, comparatively low tuition fees, rich and diverse culture, etc.

With the introduction of tuition fees for international students from third countries and the increase in proof-of-funds requirements, much needs to be seen for students planning their study abroad journey.

