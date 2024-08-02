University of Leeds launches scholarship for outstanding Indian students, know what are the requirements to be eligible

The University of Leeds has launched the India Anniversary Masters Scholarship 2024, aimed at supporting outstanding students from India who wish to pursue a master’s degree at the University. The University of Leeds stated that to avail the scholarship, the applicant needs to be an Indian national who has received an offer to study a full-time master’s programme, (Shutterstock)

Through the scholarship, the University will provide financial support to eligible students towards their tuition fees for several of its master’s programmes. The University will assess applicants on their academic achievements, potential to contribute to the university community, and future aspirations in their chosen field of study.

Indian nationals who have received an offer to study a full-time master’s programme at the University of Leeds can apply for the scholarship. Such applicants must be self-funded and classified as an international fee-paying student.

Furthermore, the applicant should meet all conditions of the academic offer and have accepted the offer on the application portal. The master’s programme he/she opts for should begin in September 2024.

Also, applicants must have paid a tuition fee deposit of £3,000, if applicable, by the date specified in the offer letter.

Applicants must note that online courses are not eligible for the scholarship.

The student must be registered as a University of Leeds student at the start of February 2025.

The release further added that the scholarship can be awarded in conjunction with any available Department/Faculty scholarships or external funding as long as this does not exceed 100% of the tuition fees.

The University stated that applicants cannot defer the scholarship award to a future year as doing so will cause them to lose the opportunity.

There is no specific application to apply for the scholarship. If an applicant meets the eligibility and award criteria, the scholarship will automatically be applied as a tuition fee deduction in the second semester of study, said the release.

ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP:

Scholarship value: £5,000 each. (INR 5.3 lakh)

Number of scholarships: No limit

Notably, a press release by the University informed that the new scholarship commits to foster educational partnerships and academic excellence with India.

For more information, prospective applicants can visit the official website here.