Planning to study or work abroad? Pick these English language learning tools

Generally, the first step for non-native English speakers planning to study, work, or migrate abroad is taking an English language proficiency test. Globally, the top 5 English language test include Pearson Test of English (PTE), International English Language Testing Systems (IELTS), Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), Duolingo English Test (DET), and Cambridge English Advanced (C1 Advanced).

Pearson, a learning company, with presence in nearly 200 countries provides digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. In India, Pearson offers PTE (Pearson Test of English), a test for English language proficiency through a two-hour, computer-based, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered test that is designed for individuals who wish to study, work or migrate abroad. Globally, over 3,500+ universities and colleges trust PTE for English language assessment, with results typically available within 2 days. PTE scores are readily accepted for visa applications by governments like Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Canada for work, study and immigration purposes.

Pearson has over 477 test centres in 119 countries, including more than 50 centres in India, Pearson India has also partnered with several institutions (Lovely Professional University, Chandigarh Technical University, among others) to assist the test takers with PTE learning resources. It has tied up with University Living to expand its support network, and facilitate foreign accommodation, financial services and logistics support for study-abroad aspirants in India.

In an exclusive interview. Prabhul Ravindran, Director, English Language Learning, Pearson India, talks of the English language learning tools essential for students.

What are the current trends in English language learning and reasons behind its increasing demand in India?

English proficiency is becoming a critical skill for career advancement and India is experiencing a surge in demand for English language learning driven by globalisation, and cross-border trade. In our recent report titled How English Empowers Your Tomorrow, 85% of respondents stated that English is important for their career and 79% of the respondents find English valuable in their personal lives.

What issues do Indian students usually face when aspiring to study abroad in English-speaking countries?

Often, Indian students aspiring to study abroad face a multitude of challenges, including inadequate English language skills, which can lead to difficulties in coping with academic coursework and everyday communication in English-speaking countries. Beyond language proficiency, understanding the admission requirements, navigating visa and immigration processes, arranging for healthcare and insurance, and finding suitable housing are some of the other challenges that study abroad aspirants face worldwide.

In order to achieve the desired and required English language proficiency score students opt for tests like the PTE to prove their English language skills and apply for visas and university admissions.

English language learning programs are going beyond language proficiency test preparation to build strong communication skills for study abroad aspirants. Explain.

As per our report on ‘How English Empowers your tomorrow’, 88% of the respondents felt that importance of English is going to increase in the next 5 years. Recognising this growing demand, modern English language learning programs are expanding their focus beyond traditional test preparation - proficiency in English involves not only passing examinations but also being able to effectively communicate in diverse real-world contexts.

How does Pearson's expertise benefit Indian students aiming to study abroad?

Pearson offers a comprehensive suite of English language solutions including Versant by Pearson, an AI-powered assessment platform that evaluates practical communication skills like speaking fluency, pronunciation, and listening comprehension, and Mondly by Pearson, a comprehensive English learning platform for individuals and institutions, helping them achieve fluency and strengthen their language skills.

By integrating multimedia resources, gamified learning experiences and AI-driven feedback, these programs make learning more engaging and effective. Such comprehensive training helps students build the confidence and competence needed to succeed in English-speaking environments.

What are the various resources that students can use to improve their English language proficiency?

Self-service apps and social media are the most popular way to upskill English. Today, there are many self-study apps to choose from when it comes to learning a foreign language. At the same time, an increasing number of entrepreneurial English language teachers have set themselves up as online teacher influencers, sharing lessons and learning tips via platforms such as YouTube. Additionally, reading books is a fantastic way to improve vocabulary, grammar, and comprehension. Watching movies and TV shows in English can also improve your listening comprehension and expose you to natural pronunciation and everyday language.

Are learning apps really useful?

Yes, apps are highly useful for improving English language proficiency as they provide interactive and flexible learning experiences to individuals. For example, Mondly, an app offered by Pearson, makes learning English fun and engaging through gamified lessons and real-life conversations. And not just English you can use Mondly to learn more than 40 languages. Our PTE Academic Practice App is a fantastic tool to prepare for PTE, providing tailored practice tests and valuable insights to improve language skills.