UK Mobility Visa: Application for India Young Professionals Scheme ballot begins; eligibility selection process, link

India Young Professionals Scheme Visa: The UK Government has started the ballot system to apply for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa. Eligible candidates can apply for it on gov.uk. The visa under this scheme allows Indians between 18 and 30 years old to live and work in the UK for up to 2 years. UK Mobility Visa: Application for India Young Professionals Scheme ballot begins

All eligible applicants must enter the ballot if they want to apply for a visa for the India Young Professionals Scheme. The deadline to apply is 1:30 pm on July 18, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant must be an Indian national or citizen between 18-30 years of age. The applicant must be at least 18 years old on the date s/he plans to travel to the UK The applicant must have a qualification at bachelor’s degree level or above The applicant must have £2,530 in savings to support himself/herself in the UK The applicants can not have any children under the age of 18 who live with them or for whom they are financially responsible.

How to apply

The candidates must first apply and be selected in the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot before applying for the visa. Those who are already in the UK under this scheme or the Youth Mobility Scheme visa are not eligible to apply.

Details required to apply for the ballot

The applicant must provide the following information after entering the ballot:

Name

Date of birth

Passport details

A scanned photo or photo of the passport

Phone number

Email address

To enter the ballot, click here

For other details about the scheme and the visa application link, click here.

What after entering the ballot?

After applying for the ballot, successful entries will be picked at random and they will be informed within two weeks of the ballot closing.

There will be no fee for entering the ballot but candidates will have to pay £298 to apply for the visa.

The applicants must submit their visa applications, pay the fee including the immigration health surcharge and provide the biomatrics within 90 days from the date of receiving the email.