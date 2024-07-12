Strict visa regulations students need to know before applying for US, UK, Australia and Canada

In the same way as higher education dynamics are shifting worldwide, so are the guidelines for student visas. Since most students seek scholarships to study in other countries, it is vital to be updated with new visa regulations and conduct. Many countries that attract international students, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the United States, have recently introduced many changes to visa regimes. (File)

This moderation is in an attempt to protect the sanctity of their systems of education while at the same time catering to international students.

Before students apply for study visas to a country, there is a lot they need to know as they are impacted by the new visa reforms:

United Kingdom

Starting in January 2024, the UK has implemented stricter rules for student visas:

● Dependent Visas:

Except for PhD and postgraduate research students, dependent visas are no longer permitted for other international student categories.

● Work Visas:

International students can now only apply for a work visa after completing their program and securing a job with a start date post-course completion. There’s positive news for Indian students. It was confirmed in May that the duration of the Graduate visa route in the UK will not change until the UK parliament concludes its session. This means that the Graduate visa route remains intact for the immediate future, allowing international students (except PhD and doctoral students) to work in the UK for two years post-study. PhD and doctoral students can work for up to three years.

The Migration Advisory Committee also pointed out some of the practices of recruitment agents for international students. As a result, the UK government has designed stringent compliance rules for educational establishments related to these agents. Also, the TOEFL iBT score is recognised by all the universities in the United Kingdom.

Canada

Canada has made significant changes to its student visa regulations for 2024:

● Intake Cap: There is now a cap on international student permit applications.

● Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL): Undergraduate students must submit a PAL from a province or territory with their study permit application.

● Open Work Permits: These are now available only to spouses of overseas students marked in master's, doctorate and professional courses.

● Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC): The required GIC amount for living expenses has increased from C $10,000 to C $20,635.

These changes may limit the number of Indian students pursuing undergraduate programs in Canada but benefit those opting for master’s, doctoral, and professional programs, who can now obtain three-year post-study work permits.

Furthermore, IRCC recently endorsed four new language tests, TOEFL iBT for SDS applicants. The SDS route has a higher visa approval rate, and also that’s why it guarantees visa decisions within the three-week period.

Australia

Australia is implementing stricter policies concerning international students. Some key changes include:

● Genuine Student (GS) Requirement: Students must now make a mandatory appearance to fulfil this requirement.

● Increased Financial Requirements: Students must show proof of savings amounting to AUD 29,710 (roughly ₹16.3 lakh) to cover living expenses throughout their studies.

● Work Hour Limits: International students can work up to 48 hours per fortnight during study terms and semesters. In addition, the Australian government has also raised new application rates for future students from 1st July 2024 onwards for student visas. Applicants will also be charged AUD 1,600 as their application fee, up from AUD 710, indicating an increment of 125%. On a bright note, the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has now resumed the acceptance of TOEFL tests taken at the testing centre for all visa-related applications starting from 05 May 2024, after the department had suspended them last July for some reviews that were being conducted.

United States

The US has also introduced critical updates affecting international students:

● Document Authenticity: The US embassy has advised students against bringing any forged documents for the visa interview.

● Work Opportunities: The US has a system known as OPT that lets foreign students work for up to three years after they complete their course. Indian students like OPT because the programme offers a chance to gain work experience worldwide.

● Visa Processing: The US consular team in India is making significant efforts to reduce wait times for student visas. The team expects a rise in student visa applications for 2024, having issued a record 130,000+ student visas in 2023.

The most recent SEVIS data reveals that over 350,000 Indian students are presently enrolled in US institutions, positioning India as the leading source of international students comprising nearly 30% of the total international student body.

In 2023, for the first time in the GRE’s 80-year existence, India superseded the USA in terms of GRE test-takers, though Indian students' persistent desire to study in the US remains robust.

Growing Destinations for studying abroad Countries such as France, Germany, the European Union, and Ireland are becoming increasingly attractive to international students due to:

● Strong Public Higher Education Systems: The above-mentioned countries have sound systems of education.

● English-Taught Programs: English is now used in teaching programs more than ever in the past.

● Lower Cost of Living: On the issue of cost of living it is also considerably lower in these countries as compared to other conventional study destinations.