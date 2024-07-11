Indians suffer financial loss of 109 crore due to rejected Schengen visas

For Indian travel enthusiasts, Europe is the ultimate dream destination, especially within the Schengen area, which guarantees border-free movement for tourists, making travel hassle-free. Schengen visas allow travelers to explore over 29 European countries, including Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, and more. It's a dream opportunity to get the ultimate European experience in one journey. However, this dream is not always fulfilled due to tumultuous visa rejections. Rejections in Schengen visas cause financial woes for Indians. (Pexels)

Bucket List Burning a Hole in the Pocket

A recent report by Schengen News revealed a staggering financial loss in the lengthy visa process. Indian applicants faced an immense loss of ₹109 crore (approximately €12.1 million) in 2023 due to rejected Schengen visa applications. Despite the initial impression of affordability or convenience in the visa application process, the non-refundable visa fee poses a significant financial burden for tourists. If a visa application is rejected, all the money goes down the drain, with no hope of any refund. This is disturbing and financially draining since visa prices are exorbitant and keep rising every year.

Each year, a concerning number of Indian visa applications are rejected, dashing hopes of visiting Europe. Out of 966,687 visa applications filed by Indians, 151,752 were rejected. India now ranks among the top countries with the highest number of denied Schengen visas. Last year, Schengen countries refused 1.6 million visa applications, resulting in a total fee loss of ₹1,172 crore.

These nationalities were denied the most Schengen visas last year:

Turkish applicants: 169,514 visas rejected

Algerian applicants: 169,514 visas rejected

Indian applicants: 151,752 visas rejected

Moroccan applicants: 136,367 visas rejected

Chinese applicants: 60,554 visas rejected

Reasons for Rejections

Visa officials cite numerous reasons for rejecting visa applications, including ambiguous travel purposes, incomplete documents, and insufficient proof of financial means for travel expenses. Additionally, some visas were denied due to past visa violations and poor employment records.

Hike in Visa Rates

Over the years, visa fees have surged. The European Commission implemented a 12% increase in Schengen visa prices, effective from June 11, 2024, applicable to all countries. Adult fees have risen to €90 (approximately Rs. 8000) from €80 (approximately Rs. 7000). Children from age 6 to 12, will now pay €45 (approximately Rs. 4000), up from €40 (approximately Rs. 3500).

Countries that are seen as uncooperative in repatriating citizens may face higher increases, with fees potentially rising to €135 to €180 (approximately Rs. 12000 to Rs. 16000). This decision comes after a scheduled review of EU visa fees in December 2023, conducted every three years under the Schengen Visa Code.

