 Travelling to Europe? Here's what tourists need to know as Schengen visa fees set to increase globally | Travel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Travelling to Europe? Here's what tourists need to know as Schengen visa fees set to increase globally

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [india]
May 22, 2024 10:56 AM IST

Europe tour got more expensive as Schengen visa fees increased by 12%. Here's what travellers need to know

The European Commission has announced a global increase in short-stay Schengen visa fees, effective from June 11. This decision will see the cost of Schengen visas (visa type C) rise by 12 per cent, impacting travellers planning to visit Europe.

Passengers arriving at the Henri Coanda International Airport pass under a Schengen Information sign, in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania. Travelling to Europe? Here's what tourists need to know as Schengen visa fees set to increase globally (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Passengers arriving at the Henri Coanda International Airport pass under a Schengen Information sign, in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania. Travelling to Europe? Here's what tourists need to know as Schengen visa fees set to increase globally (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Under the new fee structure, the cost for adult applicants will be Euro 90, up from the current Euro 80. For children aged 6 to below 12 years, the fee will increase from Euro 40 to Euro 45. This hike applies to visa applications submitted worldwide.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Schengen visa permits travel across 27 European countries, including popular tourist destinations such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The fee adjustment aims to align with the increasing costs of processing visas and maintaining the security of the Schengen area.

The last fee update was implemented in February 2020, when the adult visa fee was increased to Euro 80 from Euro 60. The European Commission justified the latest hike by citing inflation and the need to cover administrative costs associated with the visa process, which includes background checks, data processing, and maintaining secure entry systems.

For adults, the new fee will be Euro 90, and for children aged 6 to below 12, it will be Euro 45. These increases are part of a broader effort to ensure that the costs of visa processing and security measures are adequately covered.

Applicants from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Belarus will pay Euro 35, and applicants from Cabo Verde will pay Euro 60.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Travelling to Europe? Here's what tourists need to know as Schengen visa fees set to increase globally

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On