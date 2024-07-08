How to choose the right Schengen travel insurance policy?

Planning a journey across the enchanting landscapes and vibrant cultures of Europe? Before you embark on your adventure, ensure your Schengen visa application is accompanied by more than just your passport and itinerary. Schengen travel insurance policy: Secure your Schengen visa with travel insurance, covering medical emergencies and trip disruptions.(Pexels)

What is Schengen travel insurance?

The Schengen visa allows you to visit 29 European countries without internal border controls. For Indian passport holders, obtaining a Schengen visa requires providing proof of travel insurance. This policy is designed to cover various trip-related expenses, including medical emergencies, baggage loss, and other unforeseen situations.

Schengen Travel Insurance stands as your steadfast companion, shielding you from unexpected hurdles with comprehensive coverage that includes everything from medical emergencies to flight cancellations and even unforeseen incidents like lost baggage.

Here’s your essential guide to navigating the intricate world of travel insurance, tailored specifically for Indian passport holders seeking to explore the wonders of 29 European nations hassle-free.

What are Schengen visa travel insurance requirements for Indian citizens?

When applying for a Schengen visa from India, your travel insurance must meet specific criteria:

The minimum sum insured should be 30,000 euros (approximately ₹ 27,04,380 as of February 2024), as per Acko’s website.

Coverage must include medical emergencies, hospitalizations due to accidents, and costs associated with medical repatriation.

The insurance should be valid in all Schengen member states.

What are the benefits of Schengen travel insurance?

Provides financial assistance in case of illness, accidents, or unfortunate fatalities during your trip. It covers medical evacuation costs if you need to return to India for treatment.

Protects against baggage delay, loss, theft, or misplacement by airlines. It reimburses the cost of personal belongings to ensure a hassle-free journey.

Covers financial losses caused by trip cancellations, flight delays, bounced bookings, passport loss, or other travel disruptions.

Given the ongoing pandemic, the insurance includes coverage for COVID-19 related medical expenses, trip cancellations, and refunds for bookings and accommodations.

What are the types of Schengen visas?

Schengen visas are categorised into:

Type A : Airport transit visa for connecting flights without entering Schengen countries.

: Airport transit visa for connecting flights without entering Schengen countries. Type C : Short-stay visa allowing stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, with options for single, double, or multiple entries.

: Short-stay visa allowing stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, with options for single, double, or multiple entries. Type D: Long-stay visa for purposes such as work, study, or family visits exceeding 90 days.

How to apply for a Schengen visa from India?

To apply for a Schengen visa:

Download the application form from the respective embassy website and fill it accurately. Select the appropriate visa type (A, C, or D) and submit the application with required documents. Pay the visa fee and attend the scheduled interview. Allow sufficient processing time to receive your visa.

What are the major documents required for a Schengen visa?

Here are the key documents needed from applicants for a Schengen visa:

Proof of accommodation in the destination country. Completed visa application form. Two recent passport photographs. Valid passport. Flight tickets and travel itinerary. Health/travel insurance providing medical coverage of at least 30,000 euros. Proof of sufficient finances to support your stay abroad. Proof of employment

What are the exceptions to the Schengen travel insurance policy?

Schengen travel insurance policy strives to provide comprehensive coverage, yet there are certain situations where our policy cannot offer assistance. These exclusions include:

Schengen travel insurance policy does not cover the costs of elective, cosmetic, or plastic surgery, except if required due to an injury caused by a covered accident during the policy period. Losses arising from war, civil war, invasion, insurrection, revolution, acts of foreign enemies, hostilities (whether declared or undeclared), rebellion, mutiny, use of military power, usurpation of government or military power, or civil unrest are not covered. The policy does not provide coverage for damages or injuries resulting from participation in adventure sports, such as scuba diving, paragliding, bungee jumping, river rafting, and other high-risk activities. Any expenses related to mental disorders, sexually transmitted diseases (including HIV/AIDS), and pre-existing medical conditions are not covered. Costs associated with alternative treatments prevalent in India, including Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Unani, and other similar practices, are excluded from coverage. Charges for diagnostic, x-ray, and laboratory examinations unrelated to the illness or injury are not covered. Additionally, fees for treatment by a doctor outside of their medical specialty or services provided by immediate relatives or those sharing the same residence are excluded. Policy does not cover expenses for personal comfort and convenience items such as television, telephone calls, internet usage, food, cosmetics, hygiene products, and other personal care items. Partial loss or damage to baggage is not covered. The policy only reimburses for personal belongings lost due to complete loss of baggage.

What does travel insurance for Schengen visas typically cover?

The Schengen travel insurance policy typically covers a wide range of scenarios to ensure comprehensive protection during your travels from India. Here’s a breakdown of what the insurance includes:

Travel Coverage:

Return of minor child: Covers the return of a minor child to their home in India if the insured person is hospitalised.

Covers the return of a minor child to their home in India if the insured person is hospitalised. Compassionate visit: Provides for a family member's travel expenses if they need to visit the insured person due to hospitalisation.

Provides for a family member's travel expenses if they need to visit the insured person due to hospitalisation. Medical transportation: Covers costs for medical transportation, including evacuation if necessary.

Covers costs for medical transportation, including evacuation if necessary. Flight delay or cancellation: Compensation for expenses incurred due to flight delays or cancellations.

Compensation for expenses incurred due to flight delays or cancellations. Rescheduling: Covers costs related to rescheduling flights or travel plans.

Covers costs related to rescheduling flights or travel plans. Baggage delay or loss: Compensation for delayed or lost checked-in baggage.

Compensation for delayed or lost checked-in baggage. Loss of passport: Reimburses costs associated with obtaining a new passport due to its loss during travel.

Reimburses costs associated with obtaining a new passport due to its loss during travel. Booking issues: Compensation in case of financial loss due to a paid booking being cancelled during travel.

Medical Coverage:

Accidental injury or illness: Covers hospitalisation or daycare treatment required due to accidental injuries or sudden illnesses.

Covers hospitalisation or daycare treatment required due to accidental injuries or sudden illnesses. Outpatient medical expenses: Covers expenses for outpatient treatment necessitated by injuries or illnesses.

Covers expenses for outpatient treatment necessitated by injuries or illnesses. Adventure sports injuries: Covers hospitalisation costs for injuries sustained during adventure sports.

Covers hospitalisation costs for injuries sustained during adventure sports. Disability or death: Compensation for permanent total or partial disability, or accidental death during the travel period.

Compensation for permanent total or partial disability, or accidental death during the travel period. Repatriation of remains: Covers expenses for transporting remains in the unfortunate event of death during travel.

COVID-19 Coverage:

Quarantine expenses: Covers expenses if quarantine due to COVID-19 results in flight cancellations or other financial losses.

Legal Coverage:

Extended stay: Provides financial coverage for additional expenses incurred due to an extended stay following injury, illness, or hospitalisation.

This insurance is designed to offer peace of mind by addressing various potential risks encountered during international travel within the Schengen region, ensuring you are adequately protected against unforeseen circumstances.

What are the tips for buying Schengen travel insurance from India?

Consider the following tips when purchasing travel insurance:

Obtain multiple quotes to compare costs and coverage options.

Evaluate coverage details including sum insured, premium, and specific features.

Customise the policy to align with your travel needs.

Understand the claims process to facilitate hassle-free claim submissions.

