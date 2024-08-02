HT Interview: Is US's Lehigh right place for you? Here is how they select students, offer scholarships and more

Lehigh University is a distinguished private research University in the US. India is one of the leading countries of origin for undergraduate and graduate enrolment at the Lehigh University. Lehigh has five colleges: the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Business, the College of Education, and the College of Health. Lehigh University spokespersons Cheryl Matherly, Vice President and Vice Provost for International Affairs (left), Dan Warner, Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid (Middle) and Dr. Willy Das, Research Scientist and Curriculum Innovation Manager at Lehigh@NasdaqCenter.(Handout image)

This year, the University is looking to significantly increase Indian student enrolments.

HT Digital spoke to Lehigh University spokespersons to give students applying for US universities a glimpse of what studying at the University entails. The interview delves into the intricate admissions process, scholarships offered, popular courses, academic outcomes, placements, internships opportunities available for Lehigh students and much more.

Joining the conversation were Cheryl Matherly, Vice President and Vice Provost for International Affairs, who offered insights into the university's global engagement and support for international students; Dan Warner, Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid, who discussed the criteria and philosophies guiding Lehigh’s admissions decisions and financial support strategies; and Dr. Willy Das, Research Scientist and Curriculum Innovation Manager at Lehigh@NasdaqCenter, who shared her expertise on the intersection of academia and industry, emphasising research and entrepreneurship at Lehigh.

Here are the excerpts from that interview

Q: What should students consider when applying for admissions to Lehigh university?

Dan: There's a misconception that we start with a list of desired attributes. Instead, we look for the strengths each student presents. Students should highlight their unique strengths and not try to guess what we want to see. Whether it's academic excellence, compassion, or intellectual curiosity, we evaluate each application individually to understand the student's strengths.

Q: In a way, you're trying to have a variety in your class where students can exchange and grow further?

Dan: That's right. We are assembling an orchestra, where we need a string section, a brass section, and a percussion section, and we can't have an orchestra of only violinists. So we're looking for original ideas as originality and authenticity is the key.

Q: You mean students should not bother about these things and express themselves the best?

Dan: That's right. Students are far more interesting than they think they are, and so they need to see the things about themselves that they don't see as interesting, but that others will because they take those things for granted, as they live it all day long, all their whole lives.

Q: So then what about the GRE scores and the academic achievement of the child, because that is important?

Dan: Well, the GRE would be at the graduate level, so at the undergraduate level, it would be the SAT scores or something else. We are test optional, so about half of our students choose to supply test scores and the other half choose not to and we are agnostic about that. It's optional. It is the student's choice. But what is not their choice is it is their responsibility to demonstrate to us that they have the academic ability to succeed at Lehigh. That might be through test scores, through their transcript or through other activities, research and so forth that they do outside.

Q: How important are scores in the admissions process at Lehigh University?

Dan: The process isn't formula-based. About 80% of applicants can succeed at Lehigh, but we only have room for about 25%. While academic credentials are important, we also consider what kind of roommate, lab partner, or alumna an applicant will be. We look at their contributions outside the classroom through activities, essays, and recommendations. These aspects help us understand who the person is beyond just a student.

Q: Is this applicable to other highly selective universities?

Dan: Yes, it's similar for most selective schools. Many applicants can do the work and be successful, so the choices come down to assembling a diverse and balanced student body. The needs of the school can vary year to year, contributing to the unpredictability of the admissions process.

Q: Can you explain Lehigh’s admission process and important factors for applicants?

Dan: It varies based on what they’re interested in studying. For engineering or business, we emphasize quantitative skills, such as doing well in calculus. About half of our students apply through one of our two early decision programs, which are binding. These students receive an early decision and commit to attending Lehigh if admitted. This route has an advantage because we want to give spaces to students who are committed to attending.

Q: So early decision helps secure a spot?

Dan: Yes, students applying early decision apply only to Lehigh and must attend if admitted. Regular decision applicants can apply to multiple schools and choose where to go based on the offers they receive.

Q: What are the expenses involved in attending Lehigh?

Dan: The total cost of attendance is about $89,000 per year for undergraduates, covering tuition, housing, dining, travel, personal expenses, and books. This cost is consistent across all majors, but it differs at the graduate level.

Q: What about scholarships?

Dan: We've been meeting the full demonstrated need for students applying for financial aid for the last nine years. Additionally, 25-30% of admitted students receive a merit scholarship ranging from $15,000 to full tuition. There's no separate application for merit scholarships; all applicants are automatically considered based on their application strengths, whether academic or extracurricular.

Q: Is financial status considered during the selection process?

Dan: For US citizens, financial status isn’t a major consideration, but for international students, it is. We are need-aware for international students applying for need-based financial assistance.

Q: What’s the range of scholarships available?

Dan: Most scholarships range from $15,000 per year to full tuition, around $63,000. Students with demonstrated need can receive up to the full cost of attendance.

Q: What courses are popular among Indian students at Lehigh?

Dan: There’s a variety. Engineering used to be more popular, but now there’s an equal mix of engineering and business, with the new College of Health also being quite popular. We see similar diversity at the graduate level, with significant interest in interdisciplinary programs combining fields like business and engineering or health and business.

Q: What careers do Lehigh graduates pursue?

Dan: Popular paths include engineering, consulting, and finance, particularly for international and Indian students. Consulting companies appreciate Lehigh graduates’ interdisciplinary thinking.

Q: What is the employment rate for Lehigh graduates?

Dan: About 95% of our graduates are employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation. For international students, this rate is 98%. Students in STEM fields can stay in the US for up to three years post-graduation through Optional Practical Training (OPT).

Q: What do you think about the growing ties between India and the US in education, and what are the prospects?

Cheryl: The NEP (New Education Policy) was a game changer for many U.S. institutions regarding India. It highlighted India's talented students and significant market. The NEP has changed the way US institutions think about engaging with India. The policy indicates a substantial investment in education, offering more opportunities and access for foreign institutions to collaborate with Indian institutions.

At Lehigh, the NEP has influenced our strategic focus on India. We are particularly interested in partnerships, as the NEP encourages internationalization and collaboration. Currently, we have six institutional tie-ups in India, focusing on student mobility, degree articulations, course development, faculty research, and engagement. These partnerships have come about because of the NEP's emphasis on international collaboration.

I'm frequently contacted by Indian institutions about new partnerships, although we have to be selective due to our size. This interest reflects the changing environment and the desire for creative, mutually beneficial partnerships. This has had a significant impact on how we engage with India and highlights the potential for further collaboration.

Q: Can you name a few of the initiatives which are there for India?

Cheryl: Our initiatives for India are centered around four main areas:

Brand Building and Student Recruitment: We're focused on building our brand visibility in India to attract high-quality students to Lehigh. We aim to increase awareness of who we are and what we do, even though we won't have the largest number of Indian students.

Partnerships for Degree Development: We have several partnerships with Indian institutions for degree development. For instance, with SRM University, we have a dual degree program in bioengineering.

Students spend their third year at Lehigh, conducting research with our faculty, and then return to SRM to complete their degree. They then have direct admission into Lehigh's bioengineering master's program. We also have similar tie-ups with Ashoka University for programs like Environmental Studies, English, and Math.

Alumni Engagement: India is among the top 10 locations for our alumni. We focus on engaging our alumni to support current students and maintain strong connections with them.

Student Programs and US-India Exchanges: We encourage our US students to experience India. Through the Lehigh NASDAQ Center, we offer programs like the global entrepreneurial fellowship, where students work with Ashoka University's incubation program. We also have research collaborations, such as with IIM Bangalore.

Willy: Lehigh and the NASDAQ Center have an exclusive industry-academic partnership. For example, we hosted a workshop at IIT Kharagpur on integrating entrepreneurial learning into various curriculums. We also have individual collaborations with IIM Bangalore and research collaborations with universities like TU Dortmund.

Q: Any plan with IITs?

Willy: Yes, we have engagements with IITs. In January, we conducted a workshop at IIT Kharagpur with faculties from various backgrounds, focusing on integrating entrepreneurship into their curriculums. We have formal agreements with Ashoka University, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, SRM University, Vellore Institute of Technology, and OP Jindal Global University. These partnerships are for dual degrees, faculty exchanges, student exchanges, and research collaborations.

Cheryl: Our partnerships with IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur are more focused on research and student engagement. These collaborations are about authentic, mutually beneficial exchanges of knowledge and expertise.

Q: What is your plan? How are you thinking to take it forward?

Cheryl: Partnerships will remain central to our strategy. We aim to build deep, meaningful collaborations that are not just paper agreements. We're looking to create micro hubs for research through these partnerships, focusing on mutual areas of excellence. This helps build our brand and fosters understanding of what Lehigh excels at. It also impacts our ability to attract high-quality students and engage in industry partnerships.

Q: How are international exposure and employability related? Can you give us more insight into this?

Cheryl: There is a strong correlation between international experiences and employability. Students who have international exposure develop qualities and experiences that employers value. This includes adaptability, cognitive flexibility, and the ability to work in diverse environments. International experiences also foster an entrepreneurial mindset, which is crucial for future job markets.

Willy: The workplace is rapidly changing, and skills needed today are different from those needed five years ago. International exposure enhances adaptability and cognitive flexibility, making individuals more comfortable in unfamiliar situations. Employers now look for global citizens who can work in various scenarios and time zones.

Cheryl: Living and working in different cultural environments develops cognitive flexibility and empathy.

These skills are essential for entrepreneurship and understanding different perspectives. Additionally, there is a strong correlation between international students who study in the US and those who become entrepreneurs. Many successful startups and patents originate from international students. This entrepreneurial pipeline benefits both the US and the home countries of these students.

Q: How is Lehigh integrating research and entrepreneurship?

Willy: Our research involves all stakeholders, including congressional offices and practitioners, ensuring the findings are practical and implemented. We focus on topics like entrepreneurial well-being, social capital, and financing ventures, emphasizing the human side of entrepreneurship. This approach ensures research is relevant and impactful.

Q: Is entrepreneurship a key focus at Lehigh?

Willy & Cheryl: Yes, particularly in the College of Business, which offers courses on startups and practical implementation through internships in Silicon Valley. We also provide online courses for those who can’t be physically present. All students go through a design thinking process, learning customer discovery and empathy, which are entrepreneurial skills applicable across disciplines. The Baker Institute focuses on these aspects and offers credit-bearing courses.

Q: Are there specific credits for entrepreneurial courses?

Willy: Yes, they are credit-bearing courses.

Q: Can you briefly tell us about Lehigh University?

Cheryl: Our comprehensive university offers degrees in engineering, business, health, education, the arts, and sciences. We enroll over 1,000 international students; roughly 9% of our undergraduate and about a third of our graduate students are international.

India is third-largest country of origin for our undergraduate international students and the second-largest country of origin graduate international students, following China.

Dan: We are highly selective in admissions and have a high placement rate. Over 95% of our graduates are employed or enrolled in graduate school within six months of graduation. For international students, this statistic is even higher at 98%. We've successfully supported our students in pursuing great careers and further education.

Q: What other benefits can a student expect to achieve by enrolling at Lehigh? Why should an Indian student apply to study at the university?

Dan: Lehigh has a history of combining academic theory with hands-on learning. Our students can apply their knowledge through research, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities. Our alumni frequently cite this hands-on approach as a key factor in their success.

Willy: One of Lehigh's unique aspects is applying classroom knowledge directly in the field. For example, students interning with startups can apply their coursework in a practical setting. We place students in Silicon Valley startups where they can work alongside founders. They might learn about the business model canvas in class one day and then work on a startup's business model the next. This hands-on experience is invaluable and gives them a real taste of the entrepreneurial mindset.

This approach fosters a mindset shift. Many international students, particularly from India, view entrepreneurship as merely starting a venture. At Lehigh, they learn that entrepreneurship is broader—it is global, diverse, inclusive, and applicable in any field. Whether they become entrepreneurial artists or innovative engineers, this mindset shift adds immense value to their education.

Q: You have been recognised for international education programs, right? Can you briefly explain what you have been recognised for?

Cheryl: We were recognised for our excellence in internationalisation. At Lehigh, this begins with our vision of preparing students to engage with the world and live meaningful lives. This involves preparing students to tackle global challenges. Practically, this international focus is integrated across all areas of the university. It's not just about enrolling international students; it's about creating a diverse learning environment where students worldwide can engage and learn from each other.

Additionally, around 40% of our students participate in some form of international travel experience before they graduate. This might involve working with a startup abroad, doing internships, participating in study programs, or participating in research projects. These experiences are integrated into the curriculum and reflected in the kinds of projects and courses offered.

One notable recognition is our partnership with the United Nations. We were one of the first six universities to receive NGO status with the UN. This relationship gives us access to various engagement opportunities. For example, our environmental science students work on the 'greening of the UN missions' project, developing sustainability plans for different UN missions. Recently, our students worked with the German mission to develop such a plan. This applied learning experience is embedded in our curriculum, demonstrating our commitment to global learning.

Dan: Every university prepares students to change their world. Lehigh prepares students to change the world.