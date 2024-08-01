CAT 2024: Know the top 10 IIMs in the country as registration window opens

The time has begun for students aiming to bell the CAT (Common Admission Test) 2024 to register themselves to appear for the exam. The registration process for CAT 2024 commenced on August 1, 2024, and will be open for students to submit their applications till September 13 (5 pm). This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will administer the 2024 session of the B-school admission test. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

Students who dream of working as management professionals can appear for the exam to enroll in postgraduate and fellow/doctorate-level Business courses offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) nationwide. Several non-IIM institutions use the CAT scores in their admission processes.

However, candidates who wish to appear for the exam need to understand that CAT is just a screening test to shortlist the students and they will be asked to participate in further screening tests like group discussion and personal interview as per the admission requirements of the respective institutes. This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will administer the 2024 session of the B-school admission test.

Also Read: IIM-Ahmedabad professor shares students’ request for deadline extension: ‘India vs South Africa tonight’

There are 21 IIMs across the country where students who qualify for CAT 2024 can join for Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP) or Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM) [PhD]. The following are the participating IIMs.

IIM Ahmedabad IIM Amritsar IIM Bangalore IIM Bodh Gaya IIM Calcutta IIM lndore IIM Jammu IIM Kashipur IIM Kozhikode lIM Lucknow IIM Mumbai IIM Nagpur IIM Raipur IIM Ranchi IIM Rohtak IIM Sambalpur IIM Shillong IIM Sirmaur IIM Tiruchirappalli IIM Udaipur IIM Visakhapatnam

As per NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework), based on parameters like Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception, the following are the top 10 IIMs in the country (2023 ranking).

Rank 1- Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Founded in 1961, IIMA is located in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and has an overall score of 83.20 as per the latest NIRF ranking, making it the top IIM in the country. As per the official website, IIMA was founded as a unique collaboration between the Government of India, the Government of Gujarat, local industrialists of Ahmedabad, the Ford Foundation and the Harvard Business School.

Rank 2- Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore was established in 1973 and has an overall score of 80.89 as per the 2023 NIRF rankings. As per the official website of IIMB, the institute has been internationally accredited by the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) since 2010.

Also Read: How Mukesh Ambani inspired a Bengaluru entrepreneur at IIM-B graduation. And then…

Rank 3- Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode was set up in 1996 by the Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Kerala. The institute is located in Kerala's Calicut and is the fifth IIM to be established in India, as per the official website.

Rank 4- Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

According to the official website of IIM Calcutta, IIMC was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry.

Rank 6- Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

The institute was established in the year 1984 and is the fourth IIM to be established in India after IIM Calcutta, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, according to the official website. As per the 2023 NIRF Rankings, IIM Lucknow has an overall score of 74.11 making it the 6th best IIM in the country.

Rank 7- National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

IIM Mumbai ( Earlier known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering ) was established by the Government of India in 1963 with the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), according to the official website. The institute has an overall score of 71.99 as per the latest NIRF rankings.

Rank 8- Indian Institute of Management Indore

Established in 1996, the institute is located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and is an institute of national importance under the Indian Institutes of Management Act 2017. As per the 2023 NIRF Rankings, IIM Indore has an overall score of 71.95.

Rank 11 - Indian Institute of Management Raipur

The institute was established by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development (now known as the Ministry of Education) in 2010 at Chhattisgarh's Raipur. As per the latest NIRF Rankings, IIM Raipur has scored 66.18 as the overall score.

Rank 12- Indian Institute of Management Rohtak

According to the official website, Indian Institute of Management Rohtak is the IIM established by the Ministry of Education, Government of India-wide IIM Act 2017. IIM Rohtak has secured an overall score of 65.88 as per the latest NIRF Rankings.

Rank 16- Indian Institute of Management Udaipur

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur was established in 2011 and is located in Rajasthan's Udaipur. IIM Udaipur has scored an overall score of 62.78 in the latest NIRF rankings.

Also Read: CAT 2024 registration begins at iimcat.ac.in; check direct link to apply, eligibility criteria, selection process here