How Mukesh Ambani inspired a Bengaluru entrepreneur at IIM-B graduation. And then…

iD Fresh Food Global CEO PC Musthafa visited IIM-B as chief guest to motivate and welcome the new batch of the institution. While talking to the students, he opened up about his business, failures, and more. He also shared three valuable tips with the “future leaders” that give a glimpse of his values in his entrepreneurial journey. The image shows iD Fresh Food Global CEO PC Musthafa. He shared how Mukesh Ambani inspired him. (File Photo)

“17 years ago, on my graduation day at IIMB, I witnessed an event that inspired me greatly. One that had Mukesh Ambani as the Chief Guest. Now, 17 years later, IIMB hosts a similar spectacular event to welcome their new batch and I was honoured to attend it as the Chief Guest. I wasn’t expecting it,” the co-founder wrote.

“It’s always special to address a bunch of young, bright students looking forward to life with a lot of hope and passion. Here’s my 7-minute message to the future leaders!” he added.

He completed his post with a video. In the footage, he shares how he started his business and about a time when he had to shut down his business in Chennai. Through his stories and anecdotes, he shared three things that future entrepreneurs need to remember.

Take a look at the entire post here:

With over 25,000 views, the share has also accumulated nearly 400 likes. The post has further prompted people to share varied comments.

What did X users say about this CEO’s post?

“Wonderful! Musthafa, so happy to see your progress and growth, especially as an individual and entrepreneur. Kudos,” wrote an X user.

“It was thought-provoking... Thanks for sharing your journey,” added another. A third person expressed their thoughts and shared, “Great Mr Mushtafa. Keep going. Keep inspiring. Keep innovating. Keep delivering delicious, healthy food. Congratulations and best wishes.”

A fourth commented, “Salute your perseverance. You have built grounds for an India and a Bangalore brand. Proud of your achievements”.

According to a report by HT in 2023, PC Musthafa, a self-made entrepreneur, runs a ₹3,000 crore empire. He comes from a humble family and struggled through his way to co-found iD Fresh Foods which makes a range of products, including idli batter.

