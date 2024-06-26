Indian CEO claims Dubai is the best place to settle down: ‘No crime, most safe for women’

Arvind Datta, founder and CEO of Marigold Wealth, said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and particularly Dubai, is the “best place to settle down” in the world. He also listed a few things to substantiate his claim. Dubai: The picture shows Burj Al Arab in the Jumeirah area. (REUTERS)

“Best place to settle down - UAE and in particular Dubai,” wrote the CEO on X.

He further added how one can obtain a golden visa or retirement visa for UAE. “Buy an AED 2 million ( ₹4.5Cr) property, and you are eligible for a golden visa. Anyone over 55 years old can avail of a retirement visa if they invest AED 1 million in a property,” he suggested.

“No crime. Most safe for women. Best in class infra and many more things,” Datta further said.

Take a look at the X post below:

While reacting to the post, an individual wrote, “What about hot weather and no greenery at all?” To this, Rohit replied, “Dubai has more greenery than Delhi.”

“Stay in the Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) area. Amazing place with greenery and nice weather with lake view,” said another.

A third commented, "July and August mein India aa jao [Come to India in July and August]. That’s when summer is at its peak there. Schools also give holidays. Spent 16 years of my life in nearby Qatar. The Middle East is very much livable, more so than Delhi and Mumbai. In terms of heat, Delhi NCR is just as bad, maybe worse, because most places aren’t air-conditioned. Ghar ki bhi itni yaad nahi aayegi because there is a huge Indian diaspora there [You won’t even miss home because there’s a huge Indian diaspora there].

Earlier this month, Datta shared his experience flying Emirates. He revealed how the airline took care of passengers who missed a connecting flight in Dubai.

"Today due to a technical fault at Delhi, flight was delayed by two hours. Due to delay, missed my connecting flight. There were 80 other pax who too missed," Datta wrote in a thread on X (formerly Twitter).

He further shared that the Emirates staff was ready with fresh boarding passes and hotel bookings for the passengers who had missed their connecting flight.

“This service standard sets @emirates apart. Delighting customers always,” the entrepreneur said.

Datta also shared that for the last 16 years, he has preferred Emirates over other airlines for his international travels.