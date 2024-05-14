 Indian man debunks 6 'myths' about Dubai, says 'modest lifestyle' possible according to income | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian man debunks 6 'myths' about Dubai, says 'modest lifestyle' possible according to income

ByVrinda Jain
May 14, 2024 08:45 PM IST

Rohit Manchanda, a user on platform X, recently undertook the task of debunking prevalent myths about Dubai.

When individuals make the decision to move to a new city, their expectations and perceptions of the potential lifestyle can vary widely. Some may hold the belief that a particular place will offer them a superior quality of life, while others may not share the same sentiment. Taking these diverse perspectives into account, it is worth noting that Rohit Manchanda, a user on platform X, recently undertook the task of debunking prevalent myths about Dubai.

A man busted 6 myths about Dubai.
A man busted 6 myths about Dubai.

Manchanda made six-pointers about the city. A few of the things that he wrote about were that Dubai is not scorching hot around the year, alcohol is not banned, Dubai is a women-friendly city and many other things.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the post made by Manchanda here:

This post was shared on May 12. Since being shared, it has gained more than one lakh views. The post also has over 300 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "Wait a minute, you need an alcohol license to drink at home?"

A second shared, "This is amazing, Rohit! What a beautiful place. We'd absolutely love to visit there one day! We have a cousin who lives in Qatar, so we might make the trip in the next few years!"

A third said, "Sounds like a great city, Rohit! I've never been and wish to go one day."

"That city looks amazing. Definitely one I will want to visit at some point," added a fourth.

A fifth commented, "Honestly, Dubai seems like a fantastic place to live in. It's on my bucket list for places to travel to."

What are your thoughts on this list shared by Rohit Manchanda? How has your experience been in Dubai?

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Indian man debunks 6 'myths' about Dubai, says 'modest lifestyle' possible according to income

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On