CAT 2024 registration begins at iimcat.ac.in; check direct link to apply, eligibility criteria, selection process here

CAT 2024 Registration: The online registration cum application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 has started. Candidates who want to apply for CAT 2024 can submit their forms on iimcat.ac.in. The application deadline is September 13 (5 pm). The direct link, eligibility criteria, important dates, exam fee and the selection process of IIMs are mentioned below. CAT 2024 registration begins; check eligibility, direct link to apply and other details (iimcat.ac.in, screenshot of the registration page)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will administer the 2024 session of the B-school admission test.

IIM CAT 2024 important dates

The registration window for CAT 2024 opened today, August 1, at 10 am and the application deadline is 5 pm on September 13.

CAT 2024 admit cards will be released on November 5.

The entrance test is scheduled for November 5 and results for the second week of January.

After the registration window closes, a short window will be provided during which the candidates will be allowed to change their photo and signature and edit their test city preferences.

Direct link to apply for CAT 2024

CAT 2024 eligibility criteria

Candidates with Bachelor's degrees with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent in the case of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe candidates and Persons with Disability) can apply for CAT 2024.

QS Executive MBA rankings: Top 6 Business schools in India

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply for the test.

However, such candidates, if selected after the test, will be allowed to join a programme provisionally only if they submit a document from the register/principal of the previous institution stating they have completed all the requirements of obtaining a Bachelor's degree.

Check the detailed eligibility criteria for CAT 2024 here.

CAT 2024 application fee

Along with the application forms of CAT 2024, SC, ST and PwD candidates must pay a fee of ₹1,250. For all other applicants, the fee is ₹2,500.

This year, the CAT exam will be held in 170 cities, and the candidates will be allowed to choose five cities according to their preference in the application form.

CAT 2024 exam pattern

The duration of CAT 2024 will be 120 minutes. The test will have four sections-

Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Section 3: Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants)

Candidates will be allotted 40 minutes for answering each section and switching between sections will not be permitted.

IIM Calcutta said a mock test will be uploaded to the exam website eventually, which may help students understand the format of the test.

About CAT 2024 and selection process of IIMS

CAT is a national-level examination for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level Business courses offered by IIMs.

Several non-IIM institutions also use the CAT scores in their admission processes.

CAT only acts as a screening test, and qualifying for the test does not guarantee admission at IIMs as the candidates will be required to participate in further selection rounds such as group discussion and personal interview as per the admission criteria of the respective institutes.

Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The selection process of some institutes may also include a writing ability test (WAT).

The IIMs may additionally use other factors such as previous academic performances of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process.

For more information, candidates should refer to the admissions policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.

Check the selection process of IIMs here.