CAT 2024 notification out, IIM Calcutta to begin registration from August 1 at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2024 Notification: Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 will be conducted on November 24, in three shifts, and registrations for the exam will commence on August 1, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has announced. CAT 2024 notification: IIM Calcutta will begin registration on August 1 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

IIM Calcutta will administer the 2024 session of the B-school admission test.

The detailed notification for CAT 2024 will be issued soon on iimcat.ac.in, it added.

IIM CAT 2024: Check important dates

As per the schedule, the registration window will be opened from August 1 (10 am) to September 13 (5 pm).

The admit cards will be issued on November 5 and the test will be conducted on November 24.

The result of CAT 2024 will be declared in the second week of January.

CAT 2024 eligibility criteria

The detailed notification of CAT 2024 will mention the eligibility criteria for the test. As per last year's information, candidates need a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent for SC, ST and PwD) to apply for the test.

Candidates who are appearing for the final year of the qualifying examination and those who have completed the degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply for the exam provisionally

CAT 2024 application fee

The application fee of CAT 2024 is ₹1,250 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates. For all others, the application fee is ₹2,500.

IIM Calcutta informed that this year, the admission test will be held in 170 cities and the candidates will be allowed to choose five cities as per their preference in the application from.

CAT is held at national-level for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level Business courses offered by IIMs. The exam is also used by several non-IIM institutions in their admission processes.

The detailed notification, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details will be uploaded on the CAT 2024 website soon.