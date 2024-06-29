IIM-Ahmedabad professor shares students’ request for deadline extension: ‘India vs South Africa tonight’

An Associate Professor at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad was amused by an email she received from her students requesting a two-day extension on a deadline so they could watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final in peace. IIM-Ahmedabad is known for its rigorous MBA programme.(X/@promila_agarwal)

Promila Agarwal shared a screenshot of the email she received from her PGP students on the social media platform X.

The Post Graduate Programme in Management at IIM-Ahmedabad is considered the toughest MBA programme in the world. Despite the academic rigour expected from students enrolled in the programme, they still find time for fun - as evidenced by the email.

“Dear Professor, I hope this email finds you well,” the email began. The student writing the email then requested a two-day extension on an assignment (name redacted) on behalf of the entire batch.

They made a compelling argument: “As you may be aware, the India vs South Africa World Cup final is taking place today, a monumental event that holds significant emotional weight for many of us.

“Given its significance, many of us will be closely following the game, making it challenging to focus fully on our academic work,” the student explained.

The email ended by reiterating the importance of the high-stakes match and assuring Professor Agarwal that her students remained committed to their education.

“We assure you that we remain dedicated to our studies and are committed to submitting high-quality work. An extension of two days would allow us to balance this important occasion with our academic responsibilities effectively,” the email concluded.

Agarwal was likely amused by the request, for she posted the screenshot with a laughing face emoji.

When a commenter suggested the text was generated by ChatGPT, she replied: “For extensions, their emails can beat any AI. They have a long legacy, I am sure you know it better.”

Another said that the students’ demand was “quite legitimate.”

India and South Africa will clash tonight at the Kensington Oval in Barbados for the final match of the T20 World Cup. Both sides have reached the final undefeated in this tournaments.