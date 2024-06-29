A round-up of the best India vs South Africa memes ahead of the T20 World Cup final

India will take on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados tonight. The Men in Blue will be aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 World Cup since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa. The Proteas, on the other hand, broke their semi-final jinx and entered the final. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: For Rohit Sharma and Aiden Markram, a shot at World Cup glory(Getty Images)

Ahead of the highly-anticipated face-off, social media users are having a field day with memes.

Here is a look at the best India vs South Africa memes ahead of the match:

Both India and South Africa have reached the final unbeaten in this tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England. While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final, reported ANI.

This may be Rohit Sharma’s last chance to lift the T20 WC trophy, a fact not lost on his fans. Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah showered praise on the 37-year-old skipper, calling his performance in the World Cup phenomenal.

With such a high-stakes match, meme traffic has been off the charts

Even Delhi Police got in on the meme craze

As did Netflix

The 2024 T20 World Cup is being jointly hosted by the USA and West Indies. Across India, prayers are being held for India’s victory. In Varanasi, for example, cricket fans performed a havan praying for Team India’s victory over South Africa. In Kanpur, too, a prayer service was held for the success of the Men in Blue.

