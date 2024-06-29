Iceland Cricket predicted South Africa’s entry in T20 World Cup final: ‘People laughed in April’

Iceland Cricket’s prediction about South Africa winning the T20 World Cup 2024 is just one step away from being fulfilled, with unbeaten India and South Africa set to clash at Kensington Oval, Barbados for the final match of the World Cup tonight. South Africa face India in the T20 World Cup final.(AFP)

When Iceland Cricket had made the prediction about the Proteas lifting the T20 trophy back in April, many had dismissed it as unbelievable - South Africa, after all, had yet to break their semi-final jinx at the time. Iceland Cricket is now reminding naysayers of their doubting ways.

In a post shared on X yesterday, Iceland Cricket reminded followers of their prediction. “People laughed in April 2024 when we said SA would win the T20 World Cup. They are still laughing, but nervously,” they wrote, sharing a screenshot of the April 2024 post which read: “South Africa are going to win the T20 World Cup!”

Take a look at the post below:

“I think even South Africa would have laughed at this,” joked one person in the comments section. “If you all could inject your social media game level into your team they would beat the world one day,” another said.

India vs South Africa

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said that his side would love to win over India in their upcoming clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 final match to be played at the Kensington Oval stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday.

Both South Africa and India have been the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying a stupendous performance in the marquee event, reported news agency ANI.

However, in the history of the T20 World Cup, we have never seen a winner that has gone unbeaten throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)