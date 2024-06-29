India vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Final: When and where to watch IND vs SA online and on TV

The formidable Team India, desperate to end its lengthy title drought, faces South Africa in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday. India's journey in the tournament has mirrored their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, where they dominated until the final but fell short against Australia. This time, they are unbeaten, too, and face a South African side unfamiliar with the pressures of a World Cup final. India's Axar Patel and teammates celebrate the wicket of England's captain Jos Buttler during their semi-final match in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup(BCCI-X)

India's campaign has been marked by their dominance in different conditions. Captain Rohit Sharma has led by example, scoring crucial runs, while the bowling unit, featuring both pacers and spinners, has performed exceptionally. However, the team will be hoping for key contributions from Virat Kohli, who has had a quiet tournament, and Shivam Dube, whose performance against South Africa's spinners could be pivotal.

South Africa's only ICC triumph came in the 1998 Champions Trophy, and they head into the final with a renewed sense of hope. After a convincing win over Afghanistan in the semi-finals, the side, too, will aim to finish the campaign unbeaten and win a first T20 World Cup title.

The final is also a significant moment for outgoing India coach Rahul Dravid, who seeks a triumphant end to his tenure. India's dominant semi-final win against England has made them favorites, but South Africa's underdog status could work to their advantage.

With the forecast predicting rain, the ICC has scheduled a reserve day for this high-stakes encounter.

Live Streaming details for T20 World Cup Final, India vs South Africa

When will the T20 World Cup Final, India vs Australia take place?

The T20 World Cup Final, India vs South Africa will take place on Saturday, 29 June 2024 at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the T20 World Cup Final, India vs South Africa take place?

The T20 World Cup Final, India vs South Africa will take place at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the T20 World Cup Final, India vs South Africa?

The live broadcast of the T20 World Cup Final, India vs South Africa will be available on television on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup Final, India vs South Africa?

The live streaming of the T20 World Cup Final, India vs South Africa will be available on Disney+ Hostar.