EducationUSA fair to be open to students from August 16, here's direct link to register

EducationUSA is organising a fair for students who are looking forward to embarking on their study abroad journey. The fair will be open to students from August 16-25, 2024, at various locations across the country. EducationUSA fair will be conducted from August 16-25 across 8 cities in the country. The fair will be held in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai and New Delhi. (Unsplash)

EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 430 international student advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories. In India, EducationUSA has six centers across five cities.

U.S. Ambassador in India Eric Garcetti invited students to be a part of the education fair which provides a platform for students to meet representatives from more than 80 U.S. universities and clarify their queries on choosing the best university for their higher studies.

“Students and parents, I’m thrilled to invite you to our #EducationUSA Fairs, which are taking place all over India this month. This is your chance to meet representatives from more than 80 U.S. universities and learn about admissions, scholarships and much more. Register now to make your dream of studying in the U.S. a reality,” mentioned Eric Garcetti on X (formerly Twitter).

Direct Link to register for the EducationUSA fair

Students and parents participating in the fair can interact with the representatives of the U. S colleges and universities who can clarify their queries regarding admissions, scholarships, campus life, etc. There will also be sessions on preparing your applications, securing financial aid and understanding the student visa process, informed Eric Garcetti.

Important Dates:

Hyderabad- August 16, 2024

Chennai - August 17, 2024

Bengaluru - August 18, 2024

Kolkata- August 19, 2024

Ahmedabad- August 21, 2024

Pune- August 22, 2024

Mumbai- August 24, 2024

New Delhi- August 25, 2024

