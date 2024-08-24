CBSE, ISTM join forces to launch 2-day ‘Training of Trainers’ certification course for teachers and heads

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has signed an MoU with the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) under the Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, for conducting a 2-day Training of Trainers (ToT) Certification Course. CBSE, ISTM team up to launch 2-day ‘Training of Trainers’ certification course for teachers and heads.

The pilot programme of the curriculum was launched on Friday, August 23, 2024, at the Academic Block of ISTM at Olof Marg in New Delhi by CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh.

The training course aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which mandates 50 hours of continuous professional development for all teachers/head teachers.

Notably, ISTM is known for its expertise in delivering core training skills which involves Direct Trainers Skills (DTS) and Design of Training (DoT).

The ToT has been designed by merging the core components of DTS and DoT and the Integrated Approaches to Child & Adolescent Development.

CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh emphasized the need to empower schools to transition towards new-age learning mechanisms that closely reflect the future of work. “Realizing this vision in a bid to make India a developed nation by 2047 as well as improve the quality of education, CBSE took up this initiative which would go a long way in achieving training standards,” he said.

CBSE is targeting to train nearly 15,000 Resource Persons (RPs) in several batches. Additionally, the board will be catering to the training needs of 13 lakh teachers in its affiliated schools through this trained pool of resource persons.

The training course will also help in progressing in accordance with the competency parameters (‘Skilled’, ‘Advanced’, and ‘Expert’) defined in the National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST).

On successful completion of the course, the participants will be awarded a certificate jointly signed by CBSE and ISTM.

As per a press release, the training is free of cost. It is being organized in different cities to ensure access and participation at an all-India level.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by personalities which included Chhavi Bhardwaj, Joint Secretary (Training), Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India.

The MoU was exchanged between CBSE Director (Training) Manoj Srivastava and ISTM Director Rajiv Manjhi.

Himanshu Gupta, Secretary at CBSE, highlighted the importance of continuous professional development as mentioned in the National Education Policy 2020 and called upon all to take advantage of this trainers’ certification course.

The CBSE has sought the active participation of heads and teachers at all affiliated schools.

Experienced teachers who are interested in taking part in the training course can register online at https://cbseit.in/cbse/training/register_rp_new.aspx.